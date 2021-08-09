Glooko : Announces New Chief Technology Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glooko Inc. , the leading provider of remote patient monitoring and data management platforms in diabetes and related chronic conditions, today announced the appointment of Prakash Menon as the Company's Chief Technology Officer.

As a proven technology executive with more than 30 years of experience in enterprise software development, Menon will bring deep enterprise software expertise to Glooko's goal of building the most innovative digital platforms that connect people with chronic conditions and their care providers, for better health outcomes.

Menon has an extensive track record in SaaS, enterprise software development, AI, technical leadership, and entrepreneurial experience. In addition to enterprise application development, his areas of expertise include distributed systems integration, database (SQL and NoSql) in and out of the cloud and building and deploying machine learning (ML) models to production scale. He has built and led teams that deliver solutions that require ML, business analytics, application development, mobile development and open API development.

Most recently he served as Chief Technology Officer of Genalyte and delivered a multi-antigen analysis algorithm for a COVID-19 antibody test using ML in three weeks, leading to an investment by Verily (Google Health).

Prior to this, Menon spent 7 years in the roles of CTO, Interim CEO and Board Member at BaseHealth. During his time at BaseHealth his team built and delivered five novel AI products that use ML and deep learning to accurately predict the onset of the world's most devastating diseases. His team architected an ML platform that processed 350 million data points over 263,000 lives across hybrid cloud technologies.

Menon's unique software perspective and his extensive background in creating and scaling large-scale cloud software systems will serve Glooko's global patient base, healthcare providers and technology partners, at a time when the industry is tackling the challenges of standardization and scale within digital healthcare. Glooko currently provides remote patient management and connected care platforms in diabetes and related chronic conditions such as obesity and hypertension. With recent funding, the Company is expanding into additional indications and global markets.

"I'm excited to join Glooko and help the team scale to deliver superior platforms for connecting patients with their healthcare providers for better care," Menon said. "I'm impressed with Glooko's proven technology that has shown to improve outcomes for people with chronic diseases, and I'm ready to help make that happen at a whole new level."

Russ Johannesson, Chief Executive Officer at Glooko stated, "We are so pleased to welcome Prakash to our Executive Leadership Team. He brings an impressive track record of leading successful teams in building healthcare enterprise systems and scaling those systems for rapid growth. Even in a place such as Silicon Valley, his credentials stand out. We are excited to see him take Glooko's products to next-level."

Johannesson continued, "Additionally, we are very proud of the contributions that Kyle Brown, our outgoing CTO has made at Glooko. His impact in his time here has been very positive to building Glooko's platforms to where they are today for our worldwide patients and healthcare providers. We wish him all the best and a very happy retirement."

About Glooko

Glooko is transforming digital health by connecting people with diabetes and related conditions and their healthcare teams, enabling telehealth, clinical research, and improved collaboration. The company's software platforms empower the management of diabetes and other chronic conditions by collecting and unlocking the power of data from blood-glucose meters, CGMs, insulin pumps, connected insulin pens, blood pressure cuffs, nutrition apps, connected weight scales and activity trackers – bringing insights together in one place. Data is easily uploaded – remotely via app or in-clinic, securely shared, and visualized in actionable charts and graphs. This creates a solid foundation enabling collaboration and confident treatment decisions. The platforms are compatible with over 95% of global diabetes devices along with health monitoring devices, giving people with diabetes and other chronic conditions and their care teams the freedom of choice. Over 3 million users have benefitted from health data insights using Glooko's solutions, which are trusted by world leaders in diabetes and chronic care, and used in 28 countries across 21 languages. Learn more at glooko.com .

Media Contacts:

Tanya Rodante

Director of Global Communication, Glooko

pr@glooko.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glooko-announces-new-chief-technology-officer-301350804.html

SOURCE Glooko