Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glue Laminated Timber Market to Grow by $ 1.57 Billion Amid Ongoing Recession | Europe to Offer Maximum Opportunities During 2020-2024| Technavio

11/27/2020 | 09:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new glue laminated timber market research report from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005166/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glue Laminated Timber Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glue Laminated Timber Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the glue laminated timber market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growth in real estate and construction industry”, says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the glue laminated timber market size to grow by USD 1.57 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Glue Laminated Timber Market Segment Highlights for 2020

  • The glue laminated timber market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 4.47%.
  • Based on the segmentation by application, the market saw maximum growth in the residential segment in 2019. This is due to the extensive use of glue laminated timber in the manufacture of a wide range of beams and columns, including straight beams, ridge beams, floor beams, curved beams, round columns, square columns, and several other types of arches and supports.
  • The growth of the market in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

  • 37% of the growth will originate from the Europe region.
  • The increasing consumption and adoption of sustainable materials in the construction and furniture industries is driving the market growth in Europe.
  • Germany is the key market for glue laminated timber in Europe.
  • Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Motor Lamination Market - Global motor lamination market is segmented by material (silicon steel, cold-rolled lamination steel, cobalt alloys, nickel alloys, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Industrial Brushes Market - Global industrial brushes market is segmented by end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, construction and utility, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

  • The glue laminated timber market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
  • The glue laminated timber market is segmented by Application (Residential, Commercial, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of several established vendors holding significant market share.
  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Binderholz GmbH, Boise Cascade Co., Calvert Co. Inc., Canfor Corp., HASSLACHER Holding GmbH, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG, Pfeifer Holding GmbH, Setra Group AB, Stora Enso Oyj, and Structurlam Mass Timber Corp.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
02:06aBLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY AWAY LUGGAGE DEALS (2020) : Top Away Travel, Suitcase & Carry-On Sales Reported by Save Bubble
BU
02:01aFood Premix Market Procurement Report | Roadmap to Recovery for Businesses From the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic | SpendEdge
BU
02:01aBEST VACUUM CLEANER BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2020) : Best Cordless, Upright & Robot Vacuum Cleaner Sales Reported by Consumer Articles
BU
01:51aLUGGAGE BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2020 : Luggage Sets, Carry-On, Samsonite, Tumio & More Deals Found by Save Bubble
BU
01:46aSamsung Galaxy Watch 3 & 2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2020) Shared by Deal Stripe
BU
01:41aBLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY GARMIN DEALS (2020) : vivoactive 4, Instinct Solar, Fenix 6X & More Savings Shared by Consumer Walk
BU
01:36aBLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY IROBOT ROOMBA DEALS (2020) : Top Roomba 980, 960, 675 & i7 Vacuum Deals Ranked by Consumer Articles
BU
01:31aGOPRO BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2020) : Best GoPro HERO 9 & MAX & Accessories Deals Published by Consumer Articles
BU
01:26aBLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DJI DEALS (2020) : Best DJI Spark, Mavic 2 Pro & More Drone Savings Compared by Deal Tomato
BU
01:21aGAMING LAPTOP BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2020) : MSI, Acer, ASUS & More Laptop Sales Ranked by Retail Egg
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue
2AIR ASIA COMPANY LIMITED : Airbus re-sells six unwanted jets built for AirAsia
3SONY CORPORATION : SONY : Pandemic fears, online deals thin U.S. Black Friday crowds
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : EXCLUSIVE: VW CEO pushes for contract extension in vote of confidence move - sources
5BIOGEN INC. : BIOGEN : bets on depression drug in $1.5 billion deal with Sage Therapeutics

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ