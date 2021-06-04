Log in
Glycotope Poster Presentation at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting

06/04/2021 | 09:00am EDT
Glycotope Poster Presentation at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting


Berlin, Germany, June 4, 2021 - Glycotope GmbH, a biotechnology company developing antibodies against proteins carrying tumor-specific carbohydrate structures, today announced it is presenting two posters at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually this year due to COVID-19.

Henner Kollenberg, Managing Director of Glycotope GmbH commented: “The data presented at ASCO highlight our ability to draw on our long-standing expertise in glyco-biology to generate novel biopharmaceuticals targeting cancer indications. The data showed that a Glycotope-developed anti-TA-MUC1 antibody combined with the anti-EGFR Tomuzotuximab or Panitumumab in patients with refractory solid tumors is safe and feasible and exhibited interesting anti-tumour activity.”

Poster details are as follows:

Poster 2524
Title: Safety and tolerability results of the GATTO study, a phase Ib study combining the anti-TA-MUC1 antibody Gatipotuzumab with the anti-EGFR Tomuzotuximab or Panitumumab in patients with refractory solid tumors
Session: Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy
Abstract ID: 332635

Download: https://www.glycotope.com/glycotope-poster-presentation-at-the-2021-american-society-of-clinical-oncology-asco-virtual-annual-meeting-poster2524/

Poster 2522
Title: Activity results of the GATTO study, a phase Ib study combining the anti-TA-MUC1 antibody Gatipotuzumab with the anti-EGFR Tomuzotuximab or Panitumumab in patients with refractory solid tumors
Session: Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy
Abstract ID: 329709

Download: https://www.glycotope.com/glycotope-poster-presentation-at-the-2021-american-society-of-clinical-oncology-asco-virtual-annual-meeting-poster2522/

Contact Information:


Glycotope GmbH
Henner Kollenberg
Managing Director
Phone: +49 30 9489 2600
E-Mail: contact@glycotope.com


Media Contact:
Chris Gardner, Chris Welsh
Consilium Strategic Communications
Phone: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700
Email: glycotope@consilium-comms.com

About GATTO

The multicenter, open label phase Ib GATTO study explored the feasibility, tolerability and preliminary activity of combining Gatipotuzumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody binding to a tumor-associated epitope of mucin-1 (TA-MUC1) and an anti-EGFR antibody. Based on compelling preclinical evidence suggesting a complex interaction between EGFR and TA-MUC1 expressed on the tumor cell surface in driving carcinogenesis, this study assessed the tolerability, safety and preliminary activity of targeting EGFR and TA-MUC1. In this study, 50 patients with refractory solid tumors were treated with both antibodies in 5 centers in Germany, Italy and Spain.

The results analysis demonstrated that combination of TA-MUC1 and EGFR targeting antibodies is safe and feasible. Encouraging anti-tumor activity was observed in heavily pretreated NSCLC and CRC patients, particularly when the commercial anti-EGFR Panitumumab was used in combination with Gatipotuzumab. Levels of soluble TA-MUC1 may have predictive value and potentially be a companion biomarker for further development of the combination.

About Glycotope

Glycotope is a biotechnology company utilizing a proprietary technology platform to develop uniquely tumor-specific monoclonal antibodies. Our antibodies target specific tumor-associated carbohydrate structures or protein/carbohydrate combined glyco-epitopes (GlycoTargets). Glycotope has to date discovered in excess of 150 GlycoTargets with antibodies against several of these targets currently under development.
Based on their superior tumor-specificity, our antibodies are suitable for development in an array of different modes of action including naked antibodies, bispecifics, antibody-drug-conjugates, cellular therapies or fusion-proteins.
Currently six clinical and pre-clinical programs based on the TA-MUC1 GlycoTarget are under development by Glycotope or its licensing partners. Visit www.glycotope.com.



© GlobeNewswire 2021
