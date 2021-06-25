Glytec : Research Presented at American Diabetes Association's 81st Scientific Sessions Shows Low Hypoglycemia for Adults with T1D Treated with eGlycemic Management System

Largest study to analyze T1D Patients With and Without DKA finds Glucommander insulin management software can safely keep blood glucose levels in range

Glytec, the only provider of cloud-based insulin management software across the continuum of care, today published the largest descriptive analysis of adult T1D patients with and without Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) treated with insulin management software. Results of the study, presented at the American Diabetes Association’s 81st Annual Scientific Sessions, showed a standard continuous insulin infusion (CII) process managed with Glucommander™ IV, Glytec’s eGlycemic Management System (eGMS®) insulin dosing module, can safely get patients into prespecified target range with minimal rates of hypoglycemia.

“The optimal treatment regimen for patients with type 1 diabetes in the hospital is unknown. The general consensus is that patients with type 1 diabetes have a high risk of hypoglycemia when treated with intensive insulin therapy,” said Priyathama Vellanki, MD, co-author of the research, Medical Director at Grady Endocrinology Clinic, and Assistant Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology, Emory University School of Medicine. “The data shows that when managed with Glucommander, the rates of hypoglycemia are extremely low. This is a very encouraging finding for people living with T1D and the hospitalists who care for them.”

The analysis is based on patient data from 2015 to 2020, extracted from 154 hospitals in 17 states via the national Glytec® Inpatient Database. In total, it encompasses data from more than 15,000 T1D patients, including 4,592 with DKA and 10,886 without DKA, all treated with Glucommander IV. In patients with DKA, rates of moderate hypoglycemia (defined as blood glucose <70 mg/dl) were 0.588%. For people with severe hypoglycemia (defined as BG <40 mg/dl), rates of hypoglycemia were 0.015%. Compared to previous studies of hospitalized DKA patients who were on paper protocols, not treated with Glucommander, these results show that Glucommander may reduce the frequency of hypoglycemia by five-fold, and reduce the episodes of severe hypoglycemia by nearly tenfold. In this analysis, in patients without DKA, the rates of severe and moderate hypoglycemia were 0.030% and 0.877%, respectively. Time to target BG range was 7.8 hours for DKA patients and 7.1 hours for patients without DKA.

eGMS Demonstrates Low Rates of Hypoglycemia in Patients with Renal Disease

In a separate poster being presented at the ADA’s Scientific Sessions, Glytec will reveal additional research about using eGMS to manage blood glucose levels for patients with renal disease. Chronic kidney disease and acute kidney injury patients require special attention when receiving insulin in the hospital due to high hypoglycemia rates. When using Glucommander proprietary nonlinear IV insulin infusion software and an appropriate order set, the data showed that renal-impaired patients had low hypoglycemia rates and acceptable glycemic control.

The study analyzed 13,775 ICU patients in the Glytec national database between 2017 and 2021 with eGFR<60 ml/min/1.73 m2 and with at least two blood glucose values >180 mg/dl. This research indicates that renal-impaired patients who were treated with Glucommander IV to manage IV insulin (following order set initiation recommendations for renal failure) were in BG target range more consistently and with lower hypoglycemia rates compared to published data from other electronic glycemic management tools.

The American Diabetes Association’s 81st Annual Scientific Sessions takes place virtually from June 25 – 29, 2001. For more information, visit: https://professional.diabetes.org/scientific-sessions.

For more information and to review the analysis of T1D patients with and without DKA, visit: https://glytecsystems.com/evidence/glycemic-outcomes-for-adult-type-1-diabetes-t1d-with-and-without-dka.

For more information and to review the analysis of patients with renal disease, visit: https://glytecsystems.com/evidence/iv-insulin-via-glucommander-eglycemic-management-system-egms-demonstrates-low-rates-of-hypoglycemia-in-patients-with-low-egfr-compared-to-other-electronic-glycemic-management-tools.

About Glytec

Glytec is the insulin management software company for healthcare providers focused on improving the quality and cost of care. Its FDA-cleared titration software and proprietary algorithms power the only solution capable of delivering personalized diabetes treatment recommendations across the continuum of care, from hospital to home. With ongoing support from its team of doctors, nurses and technologists headquartered outside of Boston, Glytec improves outcomes and controls costs for the large population of patients requiring insulin treatment – including those with and without a diagnosis of diabetes. For more information, follow Glytec on Twitter (@Glytec) and LinkedIn, or visit www.GlytecSystems.com.

