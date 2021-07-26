Go!Foton : Ushers In Next Era Of Fiber Management With NEMO Fixed/Flexible Optical Patch Panels

Go!Foton, a world leader in fiber management solutions for service providers and data centers, today unveiled its trailblazing NEMO family of patch panels designed for deployment in any conceivable optical connectivity use case, including inside plant, outside plant, and data center. The announcement was made at Fiber Connect 2021, currently underway at Opryland Resort and Convention Center.

“After 35 years of global industry evolution, Go!Foton has cracked the connectivity code, integrating easy accessibility with “any density” fiber management,” said CTO David Z. Chen. “By applying principles of fractal geometry to the engineering of network components once thought to be access-constrained by both real estate and capacity limitations, NEMO frees up valuable physical space that previously hid in plain sight, enabling toolless and error-free connection handling across a broad range of field implementations.”

“Additionally, NEMO prevents insertion loss while allowing bare-fingered technicians and operators unrestricted ability to manipulate connections --- whether by sliding, digging in, pushing around, or shoving,” Dr. Chen continued. “With its unique flexible adapters, stationary trays, simple installation, cost-effective performance, and forward-looking architecture, NEMO lights the path to the future of optical networking.”

NEMO Features:

Supports horizontal and vertical cable runs

Works with any size/diameter optical cable

Allows deployment with any combination of adapters and mixed adapters, such as LC, SC, MPO, NS, CS and MDC, and any density below the maximum load

Provides easy visual port recognition with prominent labeling

Can be mounted in any cabinet or frame

Go!Foton (www.GoFoton.com) is an innovative solutions provider with proven expertise in optics and photonics that solves real world problems in volume, one at a time. The company serves the telecom and data center markets with long haul, metro, and broadband wireline and wireless access applications, and also supplies optical materials and components to the imaging, medical, and instrumentation industries. A global enterprise with sales offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, Go!Foton maintains R&D and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Japan, China, and the Philippines.

