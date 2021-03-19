GoB Press Release - Economic Update

19 Mar 2021
In a press release today, the Government of Belize released a comprehensive Economic Update detailing the current state of the economy and the government's finances. It includes an appraisal of the public debt, along with an accounting of recent budget performance and forward-looking economic, fiscal and debt projections.
