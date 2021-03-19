Log in
GoB Press Release - Economic Update

03/19/2021
19 Mar 2021

In a press release today, the Government of Belize released a comprehensive Economic Update detailing the current state of the economy and the government's finances. It includes an appraisal of the public debt, along with an accounting of recent budget performance and forward-looking economic, fiscal and debt projections.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Belize published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 21:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
