GoConnect : NTA 31 December 2021

GoConnect Limited

ACN 089 240 353

1st Floor, 237 East Boundary Road, Bentleigh East VIC 3165 Australia

Tel: 61 3 8833 7242

31 January 2022

Unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing as at 31 December 2021

GoConnect Limited (NSX: GO8 ("GO8") advises that its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per ordinary share as at 31 December 2021 was -0.29 cent. As advised in the December 2021 quarterly report also released today, The NTA does not take into account the value of the company's investment in Go Green Holdings shares. The NTA figure is unaudited and is indicative only.

.

Yours sincerely

Richard Li

Chairman

