GoConnect : NTA 31 December 2021

31 January 2022
Unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing as at 31 December 2021
GoConnect Limited (NSX: GO8 ("GO8") advises that its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per ordinary share as at 31 December 2021 was -0.29 cent. As advised in the December 2021 quarterly report also released today, The NTA does not take into account the value of the company's investment in Go Green Holdings shares. The NTA figure is unaudited and is indicative only.
