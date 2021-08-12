Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GoFundMe : Hires Jeneen Minter as Chief Financial Officer

08/12/2021 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GoFundMe, the largest global fundraising platform, announced today that Jeneen Minter has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Minter joins with decades of financial and operational leadership experience and a successful track record with both private and public companies. She will be responsible for leading GoFundMe’s finance, accounting and business intelligence functions as the company looks to expand into new international markets, build new products, and enhance its existing offering. Minter will join the company’s executive team, reporting to and working closely with CEO Tim Cadogan to set the company strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005100/en/

Jeneen Minter, Chief Financial Officer at GoFundMe (Photo: Business Wire)

Jeneen Minter, Chief Financial Officer at GoFundMe (Photo: Business Wire)

Minter led analytics, finance, accounting and governance functions at industry-leading startups and large public companies, where she successfully scaled them through hyper-growth, operationalized reporting infrastructure and charted new and long-term growth strategies. Most recently, she was the Chief Financial & Analytics Officer at Material Bank. Prior to that, she was the Head of Finance for sustainable shoe retailer Allbirds, Chief Financial Officer for REVOLVE Clothing, and held leadership positions at Zappos and Coors Brewing Company.

“Jeneen’s experience and successful track record with taking high-growth companies to the next level will be invaluable in helping GoFundMe sustain momentum as we look to accelerate the growth we have experienced as more people turn to the platform to ask for and to give help,” said Tim Cadogan, CEO of GoFundMe. “Her deep financial acumen and analytics expertise, along with her passion for entrepreneurialism, will help shape the strategic direction of the company as more people continue to turn to GoFundMe to address needs and realize dreams.”

“GoFundMe is a unique company that allows people to help each other in an incredible variety of ways,” Jeneen Minter said. “The company's mission resonates deeply with me and I am delighted to help enable GoFundMe's expansion into new products and markets to make an even bigger positive impact in the world.”

Minter joins GoFundMe at a pivotal moment for the company. Last month, GoFundMe announced that $15 billion has been raised on the platform from over 200 million donations since the company’s founding in 2010.

About GoFundMe:

Founded in 2010, GoFundMe is the largest global fundraising platform that empowers people to give and receive help. Since then, more than $15 billion from over 200 million donations has uplifted those with needs and dreams, while making an impact at scale. GoFundMe is building a global support system that creates an opportunity for everyone to thrive.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:35aKHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO. II : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10:34aCMC MATERIALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32aZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE : Stocks take a breather as tapering debate continues
RE
10:32aInvitation to media – Member of Parliament Rachel Bendayan to announce Government of Canada support for ImmuniT, a Montréal-based SME
PU
10:32aCARDINAL HEALTH : TerraPower and Cardinal Health announce manufacturing and distribution agreement for Actinium-225
PU
10:32aAMAZON COM : expects to spend $120 billion at U.S. suppliers in 2021
PU
10:32aARIDIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Confirmed that SARS-CoV-2 antibody combination AR-712 is active against the Delta variant and all other strains on the CDCs Variants of Interest and Variants of Concern lists (Form 8-K)
PU
10:32aREVOLUGROUP CANADA : Provides Corporate Update
PU
10:32aZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : My Reflections from Zoom's Fireside Chat with Jay Chaudhry, CEO of Zscaler
PU
10:32aSONY : Consolidated Financial Statements (Form 6-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Messi joins crypto craze as gets part of PSG fee in fan tokens
2ANALYSTS' OPINIONS OF THE DAY: American Express, Lyft, Mastercard, NatWest, Southwest Airlines...
3Explainer-How hackers stole $613 million in crypto tokens from Poly Network
4SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: Strong growth in Order intake of EUR 11 m to EUR 24.7 m; EUR ..
5NN GROUP N.V. : NN N : Group reports 1H21 results

HOT NEWS