GoFundMe : Hires Jeneen Minter as Chief Financial Officer

GoFundMe, the largest global fundraising platform, announced today that Jeneen Minter has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Minter joins with decades of financial and operational leadership experience and a successful track record with both private and public companies. She will be responsible for leading GoFundMe’s finance, accounting and business intelligence functions as the company looks to expand into new international markets, build new products, and enhance its existing offering. Minter will join the company’s executive team, reporting to and working closely with CEO Tim Cadogan to set the company strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005100/en/

Jeneen Minter, Chief Financial Officer at GoFundMe (Photo: Business Wire)

Minter led analytics, finance, accounting and governance functions at industry-leading startups and large public companies, where she successfully scaled them through hyper-growth, operationalized reporting infrastructure and charted new and long-term growth strategies. Most recently, she was the Chief Financial & Analytics Officer at Material Bank. Prior to that, she was the Head of Finance for sustainable shoe retailer Allbirds, Chief Financial Officer for REVOLVE Clothing, and held leadership positions at Zappos and Coors Brewing Company.

“Jeneen’s experience and successful track record with taking high-growth companies to the next level will be invaluable in helping GoFundMe sustain momentum as we look to accelerate the growth we have experienced as more people turn to the platform to ask for and to give help,” said Tim Cadogan, CEO of GoFundMe. “Her deep financial acumen and analytics expertise, along with her passion for entrepreneurialism, will help shape the strategic direction of the company as more people continue to turn to GoFundMe to address needs and realize dreams.”

“GoFundMe is a unique company that allows people to help each other in an incredible variety of ways,” Jeneen Minter said. “The company's mission resonates deeply with me and I am delighted to help enable GoFundMe's expansion into new products and markets to make an even bigger positive impact in the world.”

Minter joins GoFundMe at a pivotal moment for the company. Last month, GoFundMe announced that $15 billion has been raised on the platform from over 200 million donations since the company’s founding in 2010.

About GoFundMe:

Founded in 2010, GoFundMe is the largest global fundraising platform that empowers people to give and receive help. Since then, more than $15 billion from over 200 million donations has uplifted those with needs and dreams, while making an impact at scale. GoFundMe is building a global support system that creates an opportunity for everyone to thrive.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005100/en/