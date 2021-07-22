Log in
GoGuardian : Adds Former Qualtrics and Microsoft Executive Julie Larson-Green to Board of Directors

07/22/2021 | 09:03am EDT
GoGuardian, a leading education technology company helping K-12 schools maximize the learning potential of every student, today announced Julie Larson-Green has joined its board of directors. Larson-Green brings more than 35 years of executive leadership with some of the world’s largest, most innovative, and best-known technology companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005312/en/

Julie Larson-Green (Photo: Business Wire)

Julie Larson-Green (Photo: Business Wire)

“Julie’s experience leading companies through growth and change will be an enormous asset to GoGuardian’s board, especially as we navigate our own tremendous growth,” said Advait Shinde, co-founder and CEO, GoGuardian. “Julie’s unparalleled expertise in blending human experience with technology is perfectly suited for GoGuardian’s mission to supercharge human potential by creating the ultimate learning platform. We’re thrilled to welcome her to our board.”

As a board member, advisor, and investor, Larson-Green is focused on helping companies successfully develop their people, products, and processes to create great customer experiences that deliver explosive growth. She previously served as Chief Experience Officer at Qualtrics, where she redefined the human-centered engineering and design disciplines to put people first and technology second, launching the company’s Experience Management (XM) category.

Larson-Green was also Chief Experience Officer at Microsoft, where over 24 years she developed an exceptional track record of design-led product development and inclusive leadership. Among her many roles, she led all Windows software and hardware engineering including the successful launch of Windows 7, and she headed the Office Experience Organization where she oversaw the Office 365 suite of products.

“GoGuardian is a mission-driven company with an inherent focus on how people can use technology to better themselves through education and ultimately improve society as a whole,” said Larson-Green. “I’m excited to join GoGuardian on this mission and look forward to working with Advait, the Board, and the entire GoGuardian team on empowering students and educators on their learning journey.”

In addition to GoGuardian, Larson-Green serves as a director of Goleadoras, a non-profit that seeks to battle gender disparity by empowering young women in personal and intuitive ways; Health Catalyst, which is redefining healthcare outcomes through improved data analytics; and View, the market leader in smart windows. Among her many accomplishments, Fast Company magazine named her one of its Most Productive People in 2015, and the Anita Borg Institute recognized her extraordinary technology leadership achievements with their Women of Vision Leadership Award.

Larson-Green will be GoGuardian’s sixth board member, which includes Advait Shinde, CEO; George Kadifa, Sanjeet Mitra, and Jack McCabe, Sumeru principals; and Tony Miller, technology executive and former Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education.

About GoGuardian

GoGuardian is on a mission to supercharge human potential by creating the ultimate learning platform. Through our GoGuardian Suite of classroom management and student safety solutions, Pear Deck student engagement platform, and Edulastic technology-enhanced student assessments, we help thousands of K-12 schools and districts maximize the learning potential of every student by enabling more productive, effective, and safer digital learning. Learn more at goguardian.com.


HOT NEWS