Gobernador. 8th Edition IESE Energy Prospectives. "Climate risk, Energy Transition, Financial Risks and Global Economic Growth" (233 KB)
26.10.2021
Climate risk, Energy Transition, Financial Risks and Global Economic Growth
8th Edition IESE Energy Prospectives - Workshop
Pablo Hernández de Cos
Governor
Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Let me start by thanking the organisers for their
invitation to participate in this workshop on "Climate risk, Energy Transition, Financial
Risks and Global Economic Growth". It is particularly timely considering recent developments in energy prices.
Allow me to highlight that I am today subject to the "quiet period" prior to monetary policy meetings of the ECB Governing Council. This means that I cannot refer to subjects that may anticipate future monetary policy decisions. Therefore, my thoughts may not be interpreted as indicative of the monetary or economic outlook that may anticipate future monetary policy decisions.
In this regard, despite being "the flavour of the day", I am afraid I cannot refer today to the implications of the changes in energy markets for economic or inflation outcomes. I will, however, focus on the more structural matter of the implications of climate risks in general and their impact on our economies and the financial sector in particular.
Climate change and the necessary transition to a more sustainable economy are two of the main challenges currently facing the international community. As such, governments worldwide have decided to tackle climate change by means of the Paris Agreement for the reduction of greenhouse gases.
1 Estimating the impact of the materialisation of climate change risks
There is a growing consensus that the financial sector is highly exposed to risks associated with climate change.
Physical risks are a consequence of the increase in the frequency of extreme climate events, the rise in the sea level, the hydric stress in some areas and widespread wild fires, among others.
In fact, there is evidence that these risks are already materialising to some extent: according to the FSB1, global economic losses associated with weather-related catastrophes have doubled since the 1990s, up to USD1.6 trillion over the last ten years.
If we are not successful in averting these risks, financial institutions will register losses in their credit and market exposures to firms and households whose collateral is located in places that will be especially affected by the permanent climate alterations associated with global warming.
But if we are successful, the transition to an environmentally sustainable economy will quite evidently entail sweeping changes in production technologies and a reallocation of
activity across sectors and companies that create their own transition risks. As a result of this restructuring process, some sectors will in the short run increase their profits while others will incur losses, with obvious implications for the financial system and its stability. These changes in the profitability of various sectors will most likely stem from their need to adjust to greener ways of producing, due to shifts in consumer and investor sentiment and
to the impact of public regulation and taxation. As such, the carbon footprint and the environmental impact of the sectors and companies to which financial firms are lending is essential for their exposure to these risks.
For this reason, analytical results are needed to properly assess the costs and the resilience of the financial system to these risks. Measuring and modelling the impact of climate change on financial stability is becoming a key policy objective.
Transmission channels
The impact of climate change on the economy, either through transition or physical risks, may occur via several different transmission channels that affect both non-financial corporations and households and, therefore, banks.
First, significant transition risks may derive, for example, from the introduction of a carbon tax or a similar instrument, which may cause a potential increase in energy prices that would in turn raise firms' costs. These costs differ across sectors depending on the intensity of their energy use. The increase in costs may translate into higher prices of those goods whose production requires more energy and a subsequent lower demand for them, affecting firms' revenues. Also, the rise in energy prices will affect household real incomes. And there is evidence that the more vulnerable will be disproportionately affected.
Second, the effect of new, greener technologies on companies could be twofold. On the one hand, these new technologies may reduce energy costs due to their higher efficiency. But on the other, they may increase firms' leverage since companies would have to invest in these new production processes to replace their existing technologies. In the case of individuals, both personal transportation and housing will need investment and adaptation if these new technologies replace the old ones.
An additional trigger for transition could be a change in consumer preferences, favouring greener goods and services. This would imply changes in relative prices that also affect firms and sectors.
Let me turn to the potential impact of physical risks. Damage to physical capital, including housing, and the disruption of production would affect firms' revenues and costs, and also the value of collateral and wealth. For one thing, insurance and maintenance costs will rise if these physical risks do materialise, causing an overall increase in companies' costs.
Furthermore, physical capital damage would necessitate new investment, which would increase leverage. Additionally, revenues would also suffer from these risks due to their negative effects on production capacity. From a more macro perspective, these risks may impair productivity and also cause a reallocation of resources, not only physical capital, but also labour through migrations.
Towards an analytical assessment of the risks
It is thus of paramount importance to quantify the potential costs of these risks. However, to do so in the financial sector we face at least two major problems. The first are the sizable gaps we have in metrics and, in general, in information on financial institutions' exposure to these risks. The second is that there are no past events involving the materialisation of
climate change risks. For this last reason, the use of stress tests simulating adverse scenarios has become one of the main instruments for assessing the impact of climate change on financial stability.
Stress tests are useful tools because of their forward-looking nature and their flexibility to incorporate different scenarios. However, they shall be adapted so as to be useful. Scenarios need to capture the aggregate effects of climate change and their transmission channels through to the macroeconomic variables. In addition, scenarios should disaggregate the overall impact across sectors, regions and other dimensions in which climate change has uneven effects. Further, as they should consider long time horizons, the potential reaction of agents to the materialisation of these risks needs to be considered.
As the task is daunting, several coordinated global initiatives have been put forward to promote good practices and methodological advances in the development of climate- related stress tests. One such initiative is the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS), which includes more than 70 central banks and supervisory authorities (including the Banco de España). Among other contributions, the NGFS has developed scenarios that provide a common starting point to analyse the risk of climate change for the economy and the financial system. The broad outlines of the scenario narratives designed by the NGFS are the following:
-
Orderly transition: this narrative assumes that climate policies are introduced early and progressively. As the policies are gradually introduced, physical and transition risks are relatively low.
-
Disorderly transition: based on the assumption that climate policies are not introduced until 2030. Under this narrative, actions are taken relatively late, so emissions reductions need to be more severe than in the Orderly scenario to limit warming to the same target. This results in some business disruption and higher transition risks.
-
Hot house world: this narrative assumes that existing climate change policies will remain in place, but no new measures adopted. Emissions grow until 2080, causing significant global warming and severe physical risks.
Preliminary results of climate change stress tests
At the European level, the European Central Bank (ECB) is making a considerable effort to run initiatives and develop stress test methodologies to assess climate-related risks. In particular, the ECB has recently released its Economy-Wide Climate Stress Tests using the above-mentioned climate change scenarios provided by the NGFS. These stress tests cover approximately 4 million companies worldwide and 1,600 consolidated banking groups of the euro area, and incorporate the impact of both physical and transition risks over a 30- year period.
The results show that the long-term benefits of the early adoption of policies that boost the transition to a carbon-free economy more than offset, on aggregate, the short-term costs of this transition. This poses the usual communication challenge: costs are perfectly visible and will materialise in the medium term, while benefits are unobservable as there is no counterfactual.
Also, if climate change is not mitigated, the effect would be concentrated in certain geographical areas, mainly due to physical risks in the long run, leading to a major source of risk particularly for banks exposed to them. In these stress tests the potential reaction of banks to the materialisation of risks is not modelled, as it is sought to show what would happen if nothing changes. For sure, banks will react to the increase in the probabilities of default, with additional negative implications for activity in those areas.
Besides, the ECB is currently running bottom-up stress tests in which banks will assess their exposures to climate change risks. The exercise has begun with a questionnaire for banks, scheduled for publication next year.
Let me likewise mention the work of the Banco de España, which has also run a top-down stress tests to assess the resilience of the banking sector to climate-related transition risks. This exercise comprises two building blocks that operate separately but recursively.
First, we have a theoretical macro sectoral model calibrated for the Spanish economy which allows us to simulate the reallocation of resources after implementing measures to combat climate change or technological innovations in the area. Second is an empirical model for Spanish banks' solvency dynamics, based on the existing tool to run stress tests (the so- called Forward-Looking Exercise on Spanish Banks, or FLESB).
With these two blocks we simulate the impact of increasing CO2 emissions prices and the extension of the Emissions Trading System. The first results will be published shortly in the Banco de España's Autumn 2021 Financial Stability Report and Financial Stability Review. Overall, these show a moderate yet heterogeneous impact on the probability of default of the different sectors. In addition, the first results point to a moderate negative impact on economic activity over the short term and on Spanish banks' profitability.
This is just the first exercise of an extensive agenda that includes the study of the implications for households, collaterals and also physical risks, among others.
Economic policy implications of the impact of climate change risks
Given these effects on the financial sector, climate change has unsurprisingly come to the fore of the concerns of financial regulators, supervisors and central bankers. Indeed, climate change has been one of the key topics in the latest review of the ECB's monetary policy strategy, as it has too in the work programme of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) I currently have the honour of chairing.
What regulators and supervisors can do to assist governments in addressing climate
change, within our mandates.
From a regulatory and supervisory standpoint, and as part of our main responsibility to guarantee the stability of the financial system, we - regulatory and supervisory authorities - must ensure that the materialisation of climate risks does not endanger financial stability. Therefore, we must ensure that financial firms address these risks, by contributing to (a) the identification of their drivers and transmission channels, (b) the
