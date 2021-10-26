Gobernador. 8th Edition IESE Energy Prospectives. "Climate risk, Energy Transition, Financial Risks and Global Economic Growth" (233 KB)

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Let me start by thanking the organisers for their

invitation to participate in this workshop on "Climate risk, Energy Transition, Financial

Risks and Global Economic Growth". It is particularly timely considering recent developments in energy prices.

Allow me to highlight that I am today subject to the "quiet period" prior to monetary policy meetings of the ECB Governing Council. This means that I cannot refer to subjects that may anticipate future monetary policy decisions. Therefore, my thoughts may not be interpreted as indicative of the monetary or economic outlook that may anticipate future monetary policy decisions.

In this regard, despite being "the flavour of the day", I am afraid I cannot refer today to the implications of the changes in energy markets for economic or inflation outcomes. I will, however, focus on the more structural matter of the implications of climate risks in general and their impact on our economies and the financial sector in particular.

Climate change and the necessary transition to a more sustainable economy are two of the main challenges currently facing the international community. As such, governments worldwide have decided to tackle climate change by means of the Paris Agreement for the reduction of greenhouse gases.

1 Estimating the impact of the materialisation of climate change risks

There is a growing consensus that the financial sector is highly exposed to risks associated with climate change.

Physical risks are a consequence of the increase in the frequency of extreme climate events, the rise in the sea level, the hydric stress in some areas and widespread wild fires, among others.

In fact, there is evidence that these risks are already materialising to some extent: according to the FSB1, global economic losses associated with weather-related catastrophes have doubled since the 1990s, up to USD1.6 trillion over the last ten years.

If we are not successful in averting these risks, financial institutions will register losses in their credit and market exposures to firms and households whose collateral is located in places that will be especially affected by the permanent climate alterations associated with global warming.

But if we are successful, the transition to an environmentally sustainable economy will quite evidently entail sweeping changes in production technologies and a reallocation of

activity across sectors and companies that create their own transition risks. As a result of this restructuring process, some sectors will in the short run increase their profits while others will incur losses, with obvious implications for the financial system and its stability. These changes in the profitability of various sectors will most likely stem from their need to adjust to greener ways of producing, due to shifts in consumer and investor sentiment and

1 See the Financial Stability Board (November 2020): The Implications of Climate Change for Financial Stability