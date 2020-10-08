Gobernador. Banking resolution: firm foundations for stability (SRB Conference 2020) (137 KB)

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen.

Let me begin by thanking the organisers, and the SRB Chair in particular, for giving me the opportunity to participate in this conference.

Five years have passed since the Single Resolution Board was established as the resolution authority within the Banking Union. That is certainly a short time by institutional standards but, looking back, I would argue that the progress made has been significant. Under the leadership of its chair, Elke König, the SRB has finalised resolution plans - along with their MREL requirements - for all significant institutions. It has likewise fostered their resolvability, and has put in place effective mechanisms for cooperation with the national resolution authorities. All these arrangements have already proved their effectiveness.

From a broader perspective, I would also argue that a more robust European crisis management environment has been conceived. Harmonisation of procedures not only strengthens the Banking Union as it is; I am sure it will also prove essential in future cross- border consolidation initiatives. Bail-in has aligned incentives for managers and creditors alike in reducing excessive risk-taking. And, as a much wished intangible asset to a central banker like myself, the existence of a Single Fund is another milestone, partially mutualising risks in the Euro Area, which is moving forward with a more complete Monetary Union.

All in all, if, as we are often emphasizing during this crisis, the post-crisis reforms have mitigated the risks to the sector's financial stability, the implementation of the resolution framework has contributed to strengthening the banking sector in a crucial manner.

Identifying gaps for a more robust resolution framework in the EU

Accepting that we have made great advances in this field, we have to acknowledge also that there is still some way to go before we can truly assert our journey is over. First of all, it is important to recall that the European resolution framework is one of the three pillars of the Banking Union and it is essential to develop the third one - the much needed European Deposit Insurance framework - to ensure the resilience and well-functioning of this Banking Union. As this matter goes beyond the scope of this conference, I will rather concentrate on the second pillar of the Banking Union. So, entering into this resolution pillar, there are certain areas on which both policymakers and practitioners should concentrate, and it is precisely some of these gaps that I want to discuss today, namely:

liquidity in resolution,

the resolution approach to small and mid-sized institutions,

the adequate treatment of systemic situations.

The first issue to be addressed, as it affects all institutions alike, is the provision of liquidity to a bank in resolution. Experience shows that market confidence in failing or likely-to-fail banks can only be restored on the basis of the external support it can receive, be it from an eventual acquirer (as was the case with Banco Santander in respect of Popular) or elsewhere. And so far the question remains: what happens if there is no acquirer? How could other resolution tools be workable?