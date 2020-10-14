Gobernador. Risks and vulnerabilities in the corporate sector as a result of the COVID-19 crisis (SUERF) (573 KB)

14.10.2020
Risks and vulnerabilities in the corporate sector as a result of the COVID-19 crisis: the experience of Spain
5th annual EU and US Perspectives: How to Spend it/ SUERF (The European Money and Finance Forum)
Pablo Hernández de Cos
Governor
Ladies and gentlemen, I wish you a good morning or good afternoon, depending on your time zone. First of all, let me thank the organisers for their kind invitation to participate in this conference.
My presentation will focus on the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the risks and vulnerabilities of non-financial corporate sector, the role played by policies in tackling these risks and the main challenges ahead. I will illustrate these vulnerabilities and challenges focusing on the Spanish case.
This discussion is very relevant since the activity of the corporate sector has been particularly hit by the crisis and indeed many of the policy measures applied have focused on supporting the viability of firms which, despite being solvent, have seen their liquidity position deteriorate as a consequence of the crisis.
The swift implementation of these policies is being and will continue to be crucial to prevent the temporary shock of the pandemic turning into the closure of many firms and therefore into a permanent loss of productive capacity.
However, these policies have not been able to avoid an increase in the indebtedness of many firms since the beginning of the crisis. The way we handle this deterioration of their balance sheets will have major implications for the macro outlook both in the short and the medium run. Indeed more financial vulnerable firms tend to invest and hire less than firms with a robust financial position1. In extreme cases, the vulnerabilities of the corporate sector could lead to the closure of firms, a development which would adversely impact economic growth owing to the possible destruction of part of the productive system and the consequent job losses.
At the same time, there are already signs that the pandemic may give rise to certain structural changes, although the full extent of these is, for the time being, difficult to know. It is crucial that these changes and this structural damage are identified promptly since economic policy cannot indefinitely sustain a sector that is set to undergo a structural reduction in its level of activity. Instead, it should aim to promote and support the adaptation of the productive system to the new realities and the efficient reassignment of resources among industries and firms.
The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the Spanish economy
To put the discussion on corporate sector risks and vulnerabilities in context, I will first briefly review the impact of the COVID-19 crisis in Spain. The Spanish economy has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic among advanced economies, with GDP experiencing unprecedented quarter-on-quarter declines of 5.2% and 17.8% in the first and second quarter, respectively. In the third quarter, economic activity is expected to have partially recovered, with the latest information pointing to a weakening in growth momentum since the end of July as a consequence of the worsening of the health crisis over the summer months.
Looking ahead, the Spanish economic outlook continues to be highly dependent on epidemiological developments, about which much uncertainty remains. In any case, the latest Banco de España forecasting exercise points to a large GDP fall in 2020 as a whole, which could range between 10.5% and 12.6% depending on how the pandemic evolves and, therefore, on the severity of the measures needed to contain it. In either of the two scenarios considered, this contraction in GDP would be followed by a fairly dynamic recovery in 2021 and 2022. This recovery, however, is expected to be incomplete, meaning that, by the end of the forecasting period, Spanish GDP would still be below its pre- pandemic level.
Firms' liquidity risks and the economic policies implemented to tackle them
Let me now discuss the main risks that firms are facing in this challenging environment. The two main risks are liquidity and solvency risks. I will start with liquidity risk, which arises from the tension between the lesser willingness of lenders to lend and the higher financing needs of firms. The pandemic has increased credit risks perceived by lenders, which together with the higher economic uncertainty, might discourage them from lending. Some lenders might react by demanding a higher risk premium on the interest rate charged on their lending operations, while others may instead decide to cut the amount they are willing to lend. This pattern has been observed in previous crisis episodes and, in particular, during the Great Financial Crisis.
For firms, the shock implies a significant fall in their turnover due to the lockdown measures introduced by authorities to prevent the spread of the virus. The turnover reduction together with the existence of fixed costs translates into an increase in firms' liquidity needs. Firms may cover part of these needs by using their liquid assets or by resorting to the undrawn amounts in their credit lines, but in many cases these buffers will not be large enough considering the size of the shock. Therefore, firms will try to cover their remaining liquidity needs by resorting to fresh borrowing. The result will be an increase in credit demand against the background of a possible contraction in credit supply.
The severity in firms' liquidity risks depends on the amount and composition of liquidity shortfalls and the buffers firms have to cover them. According to micro simulations conducted by Banco de España staff, 68% of firms would have liquidity shortfalls2 between
2 The definition used here considers that a firm has a liquidity shortfall when cash inflows, basically arising from the sales of products or services, are below the payments relating to their operating activity (supplies, rentals, financial expenses and personnel costs) and those arising from their decisions to invest in fixed assets and debt repayments.
