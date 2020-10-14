Gobernador. Risks and vulnerabilities in the corporate sector as a result of the COVID-19 crisis (SUERF) (573 KB)

Ladies and gentlemen, I wish you a good morning or good afternoon, depending on your time zone. First of all, let me thank the organisers for their kind invitation to participate in this conference.

My presentation will focus on the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the risks and vulnerabilities of non-financial corporate sector, the role played by policies in tackling these risks and the main challenges ahead. I will illustrate these vulnerabilities and challenges focusing on the Spanish case.

This discussion is very relevant since the activity of the corporate sector has been particularly hit by the crisis and indeed many of the policy measures applied have focused on supporting the viability of firms which, despite being solvent, have seen their liquidity position deteriorate as a consequence of the crisis.

The swift implementation of these policies is being and will continue to be crucial to prevent the temporary shock of the pandemic turning into the closure of many firms and therefore into a permanent loss of productive capacity.

However, these policies have not been able to avoid an increase in the indebtedness of many firms since the beginning of the crisis. The way we handle this deterioration of their balance sheets will have major implications for the macro outlook both in the short and the medium run. Indeed more financial vulnerable firms tend to invest and hire less than firms with a robust financial position1. In extreme cases, the vulnerabilities of the corporate sector could lead to the closure of firms, a development which would adversely impact economic growth owing to the possible destruction of part of the productive system and the consequent job losses.

At the same time, there are already signs that the pandemic may give rise to certain structural changes, although the full extent of these is, for the time being, difficult to know. It is crucial that these changes and this structural damage are identified promptly since economic policy cannot indefinitely sustain a sector that is set to undergo a structural reduction in its level of activity. Instead, it should aim to promote and support the adaptation of the productive system to the new realities and the efficient reassignment of resources among industries and firms.

