Gobernador. VI Conferencia de bancos centrales del Mediterráneo (114 KB)

It is a great pleasure for me to welcome you all to this Conference on Central banks at the frontline of the COVID-19crisis: weathering the storm, spurring the recovery, jointly organised by the Central Bank of Tunisia, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the European Institute of the Mediterranean (IEMed) and the Banco de España.

Let me start by thanking our colleagues from the Central Bank of Tunisia, the OECD and the IEMed and, in particular, Governor El Abassi, Ambassador Florensa and Luiz de Mello for their cooperation in organising this Conference. We could not have asked for better partners to help set up this event. Under the resolute impulse of the IEMed, this Conference is becoming a mainstay among the fora for dialogue and cooperation in economic and financial relationships in the Euro-Mediterranean region.

This is the sixth edition of this Conference, which brings together central bankers from both shores of the Mediterranean and representatives from international organisations, industry and academia. The first and third editions were in Barcelona, in 2014 and 2017, the second in Rabat in 2015, the fourth in Tunisia in 2018 and the fifth in Madrid in 2019. On this occasion, we have switched to a fully virtual conference, although we hope that in the next edition we can return to a face-to-face format, which helps strengthen the links among us.

I firmly believe that fora like these are instrumental in enhancing regional cooperation and dialogue and in contributing to the design of economic policies that can have a tangible impact on the lives of our citizens. Furthermore, regional cooperation might be seen as complementing as well as supporting the strengthening of multilateralism. At the current juncture, where we are still suffering the consequences of the deepest economic crisis since the Second World War, the global recovery needs to be based, more than ever, on cooperation and solidarity between countries.

Past editions of this conference had provided useful exchanges of ideas on different topics of relevance for the central banks in this region. The theme of this conference, Central banks at the frontline of the COVID-19crisis, is closely linked to the pandemic besetting the world for almost a year and a half. It also covers the policies that central banks have put in place to confront the crisis and, more importantly, the role our institutions must play in the current recovery process.

Central banks have played a crucial role in confronting the crisis. In a setting of high uncertainty and a still-fragile economic situation, monetary policies need to continue contributing to maintaining favourable financing conditions that allow the recovery to take firm root. The road ahead will not be easy. We will have to contend with the legacies of the current crisis and face more structural challenges - such as the digitalisation of the economy, population ageing and the fight against climate change - which, in one way or another, will affect all of our countries. In particular, the role of central banks in combating climate change is one of the top priorities on our institutions' agendas over the coming years.

As is well known, the pandemic has led to a global health crisis with a huge and likewise global economic impact, on a scale never seen in peacetime. The unprecedented economic