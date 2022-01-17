Gobind Sugar Mills : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018

Gobind Sugar Mills Limited (GOBIND)
B roadcast Date And Time : 17/01/2022 16:17:50 Announcement : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018 Description :
Gobind Sugar Mills Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.
Attachment :
Disclaimer
Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 11:24:10 UTC.