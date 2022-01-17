Log in
Gobind Sugar Mills : Statement Of Investor Complaints

01/17/2022 | 11:25am GMT
Gobind Sugar Mills Limited (GOBIND)B roadcast Date And Time : 17/01/2022 16:17:42 Announcement : Statement Of Investor Complaints Description :

Gobind Sugar Mills Limited has submitted to the Exchange a statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 under Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 11:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS