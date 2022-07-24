Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'God, give us rain' - Romanian monastery prays for end to drought

07/24/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Romanian Orthodox monastery in Romania holds a church service praying for rain to end the drought

DRAGANESTI-VLASCA, Romania (Reuters) - Iulia Coleasa, an 81-year-old who relies on her small plot for food, travelled 15 km in searing heat to a monastery in southern Romania on Sunday to join a service praying for rain.

Temperatures have spiked above 40 Celsius (104 F) in the country this week and the drought has left hundreds of Romanian villages with rationed water. Crops are being decimated in the country which is an exporter of grains.

Romania's Orthodox Church has asked clerics to perform traditional rain prayers. At the Pantocrator monastery in the southern Romanian county of Giurgiu, Culeasa joined roughly 100 people in prayer.

She said the weather had never been this bad.

"I haven't seen drought like this until now," she said.

"We have children, we have cattle. We make an effort to plant tomatoes in the garden and they dry out and we have nothing to eat. God, give us rain, don't abandon us."

More than 40% of Romania's population of 20 million live in the countryside and many rely on subsistence agriculture on small plots of land. The country has massive investment needs in infrastructure, including roads, running water and irrigation.

Romania's weather agency issued temperature warnings for Sunday, adding torrential storms would follow, although it said temperatures would remain abnormally high. Water levels on the river Danube were three times lower than usual.

"The drought period is fairly cruel, not just for this place, but for the entire country," said Father Justinian, one of several priests who held the service at the Pantocrator. The priests prayed in a field of harvested wheat across from the monastery, with sunflower and maize fields withering nearby.

The scorching heat is part of a global pattern of rising temperatures, attributed by scientists to human activity. Pope Francis earlier this month called on world leaders to heed the Earth's "chorus of cries of anguish" stemming from climate change, extreme weather and loss of biodiversity.

(Reporting by Octav Ganea and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Octav Ganea and Luiza Ilie


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.89% 181.65 End-of-day quote.6.83%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.05% 137.15 End-of-day quote.-2.85%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -31.40% 794 End-of-day quote.3.02%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12pWildfires burn coastal homes, forests in Greece as Europe's heatwave spreads east
RE
01:08pWildfires burn coastal homes, forests in Greece as Europe's heatwave spreads east
RE
01:02p'God, give us rain' - Romanian monastery prays for end to drought
RE
12:59pThousands evacuated as California's Oak Fire grows
RE
12:30pRussia's Lavrov offers reassurances over wheat
RE
11:40aCanadian recently died in Ukraine, Canada government says
RE
11:33aBOX OFFICE : Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Opens to No. 1 With $44 Million
RE
11:30aGerman industry cuts production due to high energy prices - DIHK survey
RE
11:29aNON-VIOLENT PROTESTS CAN CONTINUE : Sri Lanka's president
RE
11:17aThousands evacuated as California's Oak Fire grows quickly
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse eyes more cost cuts, SonntagsZeitung reports
2REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…
3China plans three-tier data strategy to avoid U.S delistings - FT
4U.S. economy is slowing, but recession not inevitable, Yellen says
5ALGERIA'S SONATRACH: MALFUNCTION IN MEDGAZ PIPELINE SUPPLYING SP…

HOT NEWS