Goddard Systems, Inc. : Expands Teacher of the Year Program, Celebrating 12 Outstanding Early Childhood Educators From Across the Country

Hallie Brady from McKinney, TX is Awarded Grand Prize Winner

Goddard Systems, Inc. (GSI), the franchisor of The Goddard School, the leading childcare provider in the U.S., expanded its Teacher of the Year program in 2021 to celebrate additional teachers for their outstanding efforts and commitment to students during the pandemic. In its 15th year, the Teacher of the Year program was broadened to include four classroom categories (infant, toddler, preschool/pre-k, and kindergarten/school-age), and the country was separated into three regions (East region, Central region, and West region) to allow for 12 regional winners. And, of these 12 outstanding early childhood educators, one was selected as the grand prize Teacher of the Year winner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005689/en/

The Goddard School recognizes its 2021 Teachers of the Year (Graphic: Business Wire)

“After a year like no other, we are grateful for the dedication, passion and tenacity of Goddard School teachers across the country,” said Dennis R. Maple, Chairman and CEO of GSI. “All teachers deserve our appreciation and respect for their tireless work, in and outside the classroom. They are essential to running a successful School and have remained a steadfast source of care and comfort for their students during a tumultuous year. We are delighted to celebrate even more teachers this year for all they do to make the world a better place through early childhood education.”

12 Regional Winners

The 12 winning teachers were selected from a record-breaking number of nominations this year. They each embodied competence, leadership, creativity, and a nurturing demeanor. From initiating service projects to teach children about giving back to their communities during a pandemic, to creating take-home learning kits, to dressing in costumes to accompany lesson plans, all 12 regional winners created strong bonds between home and school, incorporated their own passions into their teaching, and ensured the health and safety of their students. In addition to being named a 2021 Teacher of the Year, Goddard Systems gifted each of the regional winners a $1000 cash award. Goddard is proud to honor the following teachers:

East Region Winners:

Central Region Winners:

West Region Winners:

Grand Prize Winner

In addition to being named the regional winner of the toddler classroom in the West region, Hallie Brady from McKinney, TX was awarded the grand prize Teacher of the Year winner. Bringing a unique passion to her toddler classroom, Brady was dedicated to implementing age-appropriate lesson plans that are tailored to the individual needs of students and fully embraced an emergent curriculum. As multiple parents and families shared with Goddard Systems in Brady’s nomination, she consistently made them feel welcome, loved, and comfortable with their child’s early childhood learning journey. As the grand prize winner, Goddard celebrated Brady with a $5000 cash gift.

For more information about The Goddard School, the Teacher of the Year awards, and this year’s winners, please visit GoddardSchool.com.

ABOUT GODDARD SYSTEMS, INC.

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, Inc. (GSI), the franchisor of The Goddard School, is the acknowledged leader in the premium early childcare and education market segment. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, GSI has been consistently named one of the top childcare franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the Top 200 Franchise Systems (in worldwide sales) by Franchise Times. GSI currently licenses more than 550 Goddard School franchises that serve more than 70,000 students in 38 states. For more information, visit goddardschoolfranchise.com.

ABOUT THE GODDARD SCHOOL®

Learning for fun. Learning for life.®

Children learn best through experience. The Goddard School uses current, academically endorsed methods to ensure that children have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.

The distinctive structure positions Schools to support the needs of families and helps ensure that children are known and appreciated for their individual talents and personalities. The Goddard School’s F.L.EX.® Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience) helps children explore and discover their interests in a safe, nurturing environment. And a team of acknowledged experts in various fields of early childhood education guides the course of study.

Additionally, this program has earned AdvancED Corporation Accreditation and Middle States Corporate Accreditation for creating policies, programs and standards that help franchised locations meet high standards in early learning, child development and childcare. The Goddard School serves more than 70,000 students from six weeks to six years old in more than 550 Goddard Schools in 38 states. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005689/en/