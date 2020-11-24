Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Going Digital Has Its Benefits

11/24/2020 | 08:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It's hard to look back on the 2020 National Ethanol Conference, held in Houston in February, without a certain sense of nostalgia. It took place shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to turn the entire world upside down and into the Zoom realm. Marking the silver anniversary of the event, the NEC's highlights this year included incomparable networking opportunities, a special conversation with former President George W. Bush, an up-close look at our 1,000+-horsepower Flex Fuel Jeep Wrangler, and a terrific set of panels, presentations and speakers.

Even in April or May, had we been asked, we would never have guessed how long the pandemic would last, and that the show, which routinely draws close to 1,000 participants, would need to be digital in 2021. In the days ahead, we will be announcing the schedule and the registration kickoff for the event, and while we may not be face-to-face in San Diego, the digital event has unique benefits.

Going digital, we have the opportunity for many more people to take part in this conference. With travel needs out of the way, the overall cost (as well as the registration fee itself) will be greatly reduced, and attendees can take part in the NEC wherever they are, in their office or working from home. They also will be able to enjoy it live or on-demand as their schedule permits.

We're also spreading out the schedule over three days. You can get a sense of how it will flow here, leaving time for attendees to manage their business affairs without being stuck in front of a screen all day long. No one wants that.

Finally, going digital will allow us to bring in some high-level speakers who may not be able to otherwise travel for the meeting. We're especially excited about the opportunity for a larger number of international speakers and attendees. Technology will help us give our customers the experience they have come to appreciate, and perhaps alter how we convey content in years to come

Stay tuned for more details. We look forward to having you at our next National Ethanol Conference!

Disclaimer

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 13:12:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:37aHORMEL FOODS : 11 Odd And Interesting Museums To Visit In The Midwest
PU
08:36aDeutsche Bank's Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference presentations now available for on-demand viewing
AQ
08:33aECB SHOULD GIVE ITSELF MORE TIME TO HIT INFLATION TARGET : Schnabel
RE
08:33aIBGE BRAZILIAN STATISTICAL AND GEOGRAPHIC INSTIT : Leveraged by women, consumption of alcohol increases among Brazilians in 2019 November 18, 2020
PU
08:30aOil hits highest since March collapse on vaccine, Biden transition
RE
08:28aQANTAS AIRWAYS : Ryanair sees vaccines paving way for 'very impressive' summer
RE
08:27aSWF investors help European property tech fund hit first close
RE
08:27aRUSSIAN FEDERATION : Staff Concluding Statement of the 2020 Article IV Mission
PU
08:23aISABEL SCHNABEL :  COVID-19 and monetary policy: Reinforcing prevailing challenges
PU
08:21aGOVERNOR OLLI REHN : Rethinking the ECB's strategy in the world of low rates
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Bitcoin at $100,000 in 2021? Outrageous to some, a no-brainer for backers
2Biden transition and vaccine hopes drive up stocks, oil and bitcoin
3Smaller digital coins soar as bitcoin powers on towards record high
4DOW JONES 30 : BlackRock ups U.S. stocks to overweight, bullish on tech
5GM hits reverse on Trump effort to bar California emissions rules

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ