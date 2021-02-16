Going all-in? Investors' cash levels dip to 2013 pre-taper-tantrum levels

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Cash levels in investment
portfolios have hit the lowest since just before the so-called
taper tantrum of 2013, according to Bank of America's February
fund manager survey, which also showed investors to be
overwhelmingly bullish on the economic outlook.
World stocks have been notching successive record highs in
2021, with central banks remaining supportive and governments
injecting money into the system to get economies up to speed
after the damage caused by COVID-19.
"The only reason to be bearish is ... there is no reason to
be bearish," Michael Hartnett, BofA's chief investment
strategist, told clients, who have the highest equity and
commodity allocations in a decade.
A net 91% of them expect a stronger economy, the best ever
reading in BofA's survey published on Tuesday, which covered 225
fund managers with $645 billion in assets under management.
Investors showed they had the capacity to increase risk,
taking their cash levels down to 3.8%, the lowest since March
2013, just before the U.S. Federal Reserve sparked a market
tantrum by signalling its intent to wind down, or taper, the
bond-buying programme it launched during the 2008 crisis.
However, investors hear echoes of the 2013 situation, and
see another taper tantrum as the second biggest "tail risk"
after delays in the rollout of coronavirus vaccines.
Despite these issues simmering in the background, and the
huge gains across markets, BofA's survey, conducted between Feb.
5 and 11, found only 13% of its participants concerned about a
U.S. equity market bubble. About 53% said U.S. equity markets
were in a late-stage bull market while 27% saw it in the early
stages.
Notably, a net 25% of the investors surveyed said they were
taking "higher-than-normal" risks -- the highest percentage
ever. "Long tech" was the "most crowded trade", followed by
"long bitcoin" and "short U.S. dollar".
A similar survey run by Deutsche Bank showed investors
agreeing that there were many bubbles in financial markets, with
bitcoin and U.S. tech stocks topping the bubble talk. The survey
also saw "taper tantrum" fears receding. Some 26% foresaw such
an event this year, down from a third in January.
