Going-out-of-Business Sales Begin at Le Château Stores!
12/26/2020 | 12:01am EST
Boston, MA, Dec. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers (through its Canadian division, Gordon Brothers Canada ULC) and Hilco Global (through its Canadian division, Merchant Retail Solutions, ULC) (collectively, the "JV Group") announced the start of going-out-of-business sales at all Le Château Inc. stores (NEX: CTU.H) (the "Company” or "Le Château") effective today, December 26, 2020. The JV Group has been managing the store closing process since November while the Company focused on winding down its operations and simultaneously pursuing the sale of its assets. The Company will now transition to a complete going-out-of-business process led by the JV Group. A full listing of all open* store locations can be found below.
Starting today, Le Château customers can take advantage of even deeper discounts up to 60% off the entire store: Shop the best selection in jewelry, men’s suits and ties all at 60% off, and all dresses, shoes and handbags, now offered at 50% off.
Customers will find the same merchandise at the same discounts on lechateau.com. Shop at your convenience 24/7!
A spokesperson for the JV Group said, "Le Chateau has been considered the go-to store for the latest runway fashions and must-have looks for over six decades. We are encouraging consumers to shop their favorite styles early for the best selections at even greater discounts. Stock up on the most popular trends and seasonal favorites all at incredible savings.”
*Effective December 25 and December 26 respectively, Quebec and Ontario Provinces have been ordered to shutdown all non-essential businesses in order to curb the surge in Covid-19 cases. Please reference the open store list below prior to shopping. Stores will re-open as provincial guidelines permit. Customers can shop the sale 24/7 at lechateau.com.
Store
Address
City
Province
Zip Code
Market Mall
3625 SHAGANAPPI TRAIL
CALGARY
ALBERTA
T3A 0E2
Sunridge Mall
2525 36TH STREET N-E
CALGARY
ALBERTA
T1Y 5T4
Chinook Centre
6455 MACLEOD TRAIL S.W.
CALGARY
ALBERTA
T2H 0K8
Kingsway Mall
109 STREET & PRINCESS ELIZABETH AVENUE
EDMONTON
ALBERTA
T5G 3A6
West Edmonton Mall - Phase 3
8882 170TH STREET
EDMONTON
ALBERTA
T5T 4M2
South Centre Mall
100 ANDERSON ROAD S.E.
CALGARY
ALBERTA
T2J 3V1
Calgary Eaton Centre (The Core)
751 3RD STREET SOUTH WEST
CALGARY
ALBERTA
T2P 4K8
Londonderry Mall
137TH AVENUE & 66TH STREET
EDMONTON
ALBERTA
T5C 3C8
Bower Place
1000-4900 MOLLY BANISTER DRIVE
RED DEER
ALBERTA
T4R 1N9
Peter Pond Shopping Centre
9713 HARDIN STREET
FORT MCMURRAY
ALBERTA
T9H 1L2
Park Place Shopping Centre
501 1ST AVENUE SOUTH
LETHBRIDGE
ALBERTA
T1J 4L9
Prairie Mall
11801 100TH STREET
GRANDE PRAIRIE
ALBERTA
T8V 3Y2
Southgate Shopping Centre
704 5015-111 STREET NW
EDMONTON
ALBERTA
T6H 4M6
Sherwood Park Mall
2020 SHERWOOD DRIVE
SHERWOOD PARK
ALBERTA
T8A 3H9
South Edmonton Common
1939 99TH STREET
EDMONTON
ALBERTA
T6N 1M7
Medicine Hat Mall
3292 DUNMORE ROAD S.E.
MEDICINE HAT
ALBERTA
T1B 2R4
CrossIron Mills Shopping Centre
261055 CROSSIRON BLVD.
ROCKY VIEW
ALBERTA
T4A 0G3
Central City Shopping Centre
2230 10153 KING GEORGE HIGHWAY
SURREY
BRITISH COLUMBIA
V3T 2W1
Guildford Town Centre
10355 152ND STREET
SURREY
BRITISH COLUMBIA
V3R 7C1
Mayfair Shopping Centre
3147 DOUGLAS STREET
VICTORIA
BRITISH COLUMBIA
V8Z 6E3
Metrotown Centre
4800 KINGSWAY
BURNABY
BRITISH COLUMBIA
V5H 4J2
Victoria Bay Centre
1150 DOUGLAS STREET
VICTORIA
BRITISH COLUMBIA
V8W 3M9
Coquitlam Centre
2929 BARNET HIGHWAY
COQUITLAM
BRITISH COLUMBIA
V3B 5R5
Orchard Park
2271 HARVEY AVENUE
KELOWNA
BRITISH COLUMBIA
V1Y 6H2
Pine Centre Mall
101-3055 MASSEY DRIVE
PRINCE GEORGE
BRITISH COLUMBIA
V2N 2S9
Woodgrove Centre
6631 ISLAND HIGHWAY NORTH
NANAIMO
BRITISH COLUMBIA
V9T 4T7
Willowbrook Shopping Centre
19705 FRASER HIGHWAY
LANGLEY
BRITISH COLUMBIA
V3A 7E9
Grandview Corners
16081 24TH AVENUE
SURREY
BRITISH COLUMBIA
V3Z 9H7
Richmond Centre
6060 MINORU BLVD UNIT
RICHMOND
BRITISH COLUMBIA
V6Y 4A8
Seven Oaks Shopping Centre
32900 SOUTH FRASER WAY
ABBOTSFORD
BRITISH COLUMBIA
V2S 5A1
Tsawwassen Mills
5000 CANOE PASS WAY,UNIT
TSAWWASSEN
BRITISH COLUMBIA
V4M 0B3
Regent Mall
1381 REGENT STREET
FREDERICTON
NEW BRUNSWICK
E3C 1A2
Champlain Place
477 PAUL STREET
DIEPPE
NEW BRUNSWICK
E1A 4X5
McAllister Place
519 WESTMORLAND ROAD
SAINT JOHN
NEW BRUNSWICK
E2J 3W9
Bathurst Mall
1300 ST-PETER AVENUE
BATHURST
NEW BRUNSWICK
E2A 3A6
Avalon Mall
48 KENMOUNT ROAD
ST.JOHN'S
NEWFOUNDLAND
A1B 1W3
Halifax Shopping Centre
7001 MUMFORD RD.
HALIFAX
NOVA SCOTIA
B3L 2H8
Mic Mac Mall
21 MIC MAC BOULEVARD
DARTMOUTH
NOVA SCOTIA
B3A 4N3
Lawson Heights
134 PRIMEROSE DRIVE
SASKATOON
SASKATCHEWAN
S7K 5S6
Cornwall Centre
2102 11TH AVENUE
REGINA
SASKATCHEWAN
S4P 0J5
Midtown Plaza
21ST STREET & 1ST AVENUE SOUTH
SASKATOON
SASKATCHEWAN
S7K 1J9
Southland Mall
2965 GORDON ROAD
REGINA
SASKATCHEWAN
S4S 6H7
About Le Château
Le Château is a Canadian specialty retailer and manufacturer of exclusively designed apparel, footwear and accessories for contemporary and style-conscious women and men, with an extensive network of 121 prime locations across Canada and an e-com platform servicing Canada and the U.S.
About Gordon Brothers
Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.
About Hilco Global - Merchant Retail Solutions, ULC
Merchant Retail Solutions, ULC is a Canadian division of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) which provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer’s strategic initiatives. The firm’s activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; interim company, division or store management teams; loss prevention; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment. Hilco Global, is one of the world’s leading authorities on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions. Hilco Global operates twenty specialized business units around the world.
Nicole Trice
Gordon Brothers
617-422-6569
ntrice@gordonbrothers.com