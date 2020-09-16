Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gojo & Company, Inc. - Completion of USD 19 Million Additional Close of Series D Financing From International Institutional Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 08:07am EDT

Successful completion of first-ever fundraising from international institutional investors as Gojo accelerates digital transformation

Gojo & Company, Inc. (“Gojo”) is pleased to announce the successful additional close of its ongoing Series D financing of USD 19 million as of September 14, 2020. Gojo has successfully globalized its investor base by welcoming two international institutional investors as its investors for the first time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005461/en/

The Managing Director of MIFIDA with customers in Myanmar, where Gojo will be piloting the DFA (Photo: Gojo & Company, Inc.)

The Managing Director of MIFIDA with customers in Myanmar, where Gojo will be piloting the DFA (Photo: Gojo & Company, Inc.)

Welcoming international institutional investors with strong expertise in the tech space

TGVest Capital, Baillie Gifford, Future Venture Capital (CVC of East Japan Bank), and several individual investors joined as Gojo investors in this financing round.

TGVest Capital is an Asia-based technology-focused private equity fund specializing in buyout and growth capital investments in companies. Baillie Gifford is an independent investment partnership based in Scotland, UK, with USD 324 billion of assets under management (as at 30 June 2020). Gojo will drive further digital transformation at our group companies’ operations as we gain further confidence in our capabilities through investments from international investors having extensive investment experience in the tech space.

We will continue to work towards the final close of the Series D financing. The newly raised funds will be mainly used for further growth and digitalization of its existing group companies in Cambodia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and India apart from future expansion to new markets in Asia and Africa.

Comments from international investors

TGVest Capital
DC Cheng, Chairman

As a growth capital private equity fund, we are always interested in innovative businesses disrupting an industry with tech-enabled applications. Gojo represents a milestone in our quest to strengthen our Asian presence and ESG practice, and a truly remarkable one. Gojo’s mission to extend financial inclusion in less developed countries and its innovative approach to overcome long-existing industry bottlenecks have resonated with us from the beginning. We consider Gojo a pioneer in redefining the microfinance landscape and we believe its unique business model and tremendous growth potential make it an invaluable addition to our portfolio.

Baillie Gifford
Praveen Kumar, Investment Manager (Japanese Equities)

As long-term growth investors, we look for fast growing and disruptive young businesses addressing a large growth opportunity and employing a unique or genuinely differentiated business model. Gojo ticks all of these boxes and hence we decided to make an investment. We also like Gojo’s vision of improving financial access across some of the world’s poorest nations through microfinance and other forms of affordable lending. It is quite rare to come across a commercial enterprise like Gojo whose sole raison d'être is the upliftment of the poor and we wish the management team at Gojo all the success in their future endeavours.

Comments from Taejun Shin, Founder and CEO of Gojo

Under the travel restriction due to the impact of COVID-19, we had active discussions with TGVest and Baillie Gifford through a series of video conferences and in-depth due diligence processes. We believe the investments from sophisticated international institutional investors such as TGVest and Baillie Gifford indicates their trust in Gojo and confidence in Gojo’s growth potential. Despite the adverse economic environments, we have made many progress in our services with our technology team. We will keep working to extend financial service to the world.

Accelerating digital transformation

Syam Nair, having previously worked at Visa and Mastercard in technology and digital leadership positions across the Asia Pacific region, joined as Gojo’s Chief Technology Officer in February to lead group’s digital transformation initiatives and technology team build-out. Gojo initiated digital transformation programs within all group companies to leverage digital technologies and business models enabling us to provide more convenient financial services to our clients.

Gojo launched the pilot of Digital Field Application (“DFA”) which was co-developed with MAXIMA, our group company in Cambodia aiming to accelerate digitalization and also reduce lead time in serving financial products to clients. The entire loan process, from registration to approval, was reduced to 40 minutes from what took days before. Gojo aims to deploy DFA that consists of a brand-new Android application that runs on tablets and sophisticated backend services in the group companies. An R&D team was newly formed to innovate and conceptualize new products for microfinance and their clients. The team is in the product ideation stage for many innovative concepts including digital savings and others.

Impact Measurement and Social Performance Management (SPM)

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Gojo shared SPM practices to be followed by group companies for client protection, such as rescheduling of loans and extending moratoriums on the collection of principal and interest.
Gojo released its first impact report in July, which reviews Gojo’s activities since the establishment. Gojo’s impact measurement team has also been planning the research design and operating model for a financial diaries project, which will give us insight into how clients use loans and manage their money. As a client-centric financial service provider, we strive to deliver better financial products and services to the clients so that we can support their goals.

About Gojo & Company

Gojo was founded to extend financial inclusion to everyone in the world beginning with the developing countries. Gojo encourages the formalization and growth of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. Our long-term goal is to enable the provision of high-quality affordable financial services for 100+ million unserved and underserved people in 50+ countries by 2030. Six years since our establishment, we work in Cambodia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and India with USD 260 million gross loan portfolio, 3,400+ employees, serving more than 570,000 clients.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:27aNexTech's InfernoAR Chosen by Grundfos the Largest Pump Manufacturer in the World for Multiple Virtual Trade Shows
GL
08:26aNEXTECH AR : InfernoAR Chosen by Grundfos the Largest Pump Manufacturer in the World for Multiple Virtual Trade Shows
AQ
08:25aVERONA PHARMA : Announces Publication of Phase 2b COPD Symptom Data in the International Journal of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
AQ
08:25aBEAZLEY : Breach Insights - Q2 2020
PU
08:25aBank deposits and microfinance and consumer credit investment to come with ‘product passports', Bank of Russia proposes
PU
08:25aCHINA SINOSTAR : (1) effective date for capital reorganisation; and (2) free exchange of share certificates
PU
08:25aDETAI NEW ENERGY : Discloseable transaction in relation to the third supplemental settlement deed and variation of terms of discloseable transaction relating to 2016 settlement deed
PU
08:25aAYFIE : Notice of General Meeting on September 29, 2020
PU
08:22aTELADOC HEALTH, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:21aHP : Innovation Takes Virtual Center Stage at Annual HP Reinvent Partner Event
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
2GRENKE AG : GRENKE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
4SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB : SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken cuts jobs, closes Swedish branches to invest ..
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : AENA AND TELEFÓNICA DIGITISE HEART PROTECTION MEASURES AT AIRPORTS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group