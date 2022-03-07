Log in
Gold above $2,000 on safe-haven appeal; nickel up over 20%

03/07/2022 | 02:31am EST
FILE PHOTO: Granules of 99.99 percent pure gold and silver are seen in glass jars at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Gold climbed to its highest in one-and-half years on Monday and palladium hit an all-time high on safe-haven asset appeal, while nickel soared over 20% on fears of supply disruptions tied to sanctions on Russia and continued fighting in Ukraine.

Gold prices rose above $2,000 per ounce, palladium hit a record, LME 3-month nickel posted its largest ever one-day gain, and oil and wheat jumped to 14-year highs as Russia's escalating invasion of Ukraine continued to roil global commodities.

The searing rally in raw material prices has sparked concerns over economic growth in countries still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The saying goes that the best cure for high prices is high prices," said OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley in a report.

"Unfortunately, in a stagflationary environment, that doesn't hold true. I suspect growth projections for 2022 around the world will need to be sharply revised lower, and it will be interesting to see what the central banks of the world will do."

Stagflation refers to countries that are experiencing a simultaneous increase in inflation and stalled economic output.

Gold prices top $2,000 an ounce on Russia-Ukraine war jitters, increased investor buying

Spot gold was up 1% at $1,986.29 per ounce, as of 0520 GMT, after scaling to its highest since Aug. 19, 2020 at $2,000.69 earlier in the session.

Fighting stopped about 200,000 people from evacuating the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol for a second day in a row on Sunday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press ahead with his invasion unless Kyiv surrendered.

Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.4% to 1,054.3 tonnes on Friday - their highest since mid-March 2021.

Global commodities markets extend rallies

Palladium was up 5.6% at $3,170.49 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $3,172.22 earlier in the session.

Russia accounts for 40% of global production of the metal, used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions.

Industrial metals also rose, led by strong gains in nickel which surged more than 20% as global supply chains tried to price in the possible absence of supplies from Russia, the third largest nickel producer.

Chinese ferrous futures also gained ground, with iron ore hitting a six-month high after a downbeat economic forecast over the weekend lifted expectations for more infrastructure spending in the world's second largest economy.

Oil prices soared more than 6%, touching their highest since 2008 as the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fuelled supply fears.

Brent crude rose $8.46, or 7.2%, to $126.57 a barrel by 0128 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $7.65, or 6.6%, to $123.33.

Chicago wheat futures rose more than 5%, hitting a 14-year top as traders continued to assess the impact of potential off-limits supplies from Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, and curtailed output and shipments from Ukraine.

With Ukrainian ports closed and operators reluctant to trade Russian wheat in the face of Western financial sanctions, buyers are trying to find alternative suppliers.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)

By Naveen Thukral


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.06% 1988.85 Delayed Quote.7.89%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.38% 128.69 Delayed Quote.41.82%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -2.49% 5670.782 Real-time Quote.-9.67%
PALLADIUM 3.36% 3207 Delayed Quote.57.98%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 7.85% 1086.7757 Delayed Quote.51.85%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 7.37% 681.5738 Delayed Quote.53.81%
S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX 5.02% 642.4307 Delayed Quote.22.33%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 11.21% 135.4338 Delayed Quote.62.80%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
WTI -1.42% 125.2 Delayed Quote.44.95%
HOT NEWS