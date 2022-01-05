Log in
Gold benefits from weaker dollar ahead of Fed minutes

01/05/2022 | 11:08am EST
(Recasts throughout, adds comments, updates prices)

* FOMC minutes due at 1900 GMT

* Bitcoin to eat into gold's market share in 2022- Goldman Sachs

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday, supported by declines in the dollar and worries over the fast-spreading Omicron variant, as focus turned to inflation ahead of the release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

Spot gold was last up 0.4% at $1,822.43 per ounce by 10:44 EDT (1543 GMT), with U.S. gold futures rising 0.5% to $1,822.60.

With inflation having surged in the past six months, investors will scan the minutes from the Fed's December meeting, releasing at 1900 GMT, for signs of policymakers' willingness to tighten monetary policy.

"Price inflation that becomes problematic is bullish for hard assets like the raw commodities, including the precious metal. And with some of the inflation worries starting to resurface, that's inviting some buying interest in the safe haven gold market" said Jim Wyckoff, a senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

The dollar eased 0.3%, making bullion an attractive bet for overseas buyers.

Further boosting gold was a subdued risk appetite in equity markets, with Wall Street's main indexes opening lower weighed by technology stocks.

Gold prices are firming despite the market pricing of a 70% probability for a Fed rate hike in March, as appetite for safe-havens grow amid soaring infections, rising rates and wobbly equity prices, TD Securities wrote in a note.

Although gold is considered a hedge against excess inflation, higher interest rates may tarnish its appeal by increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs said in a note that cryptocurrency bitcoin will take market share away from gold in 2022 as digital assets become more widely adopted.

In other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.2% to $23.08 an ounce, platinum was up 2.2% at $992.51, and palladium gained 2.4% at $1,915.62.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.43% 0.72693 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.77% 40972 Real-time Quote.-0.34%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 1.24% 46464 Real-time Quote.-1.09%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.26% 1.3564 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.06% 0.78742 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.48% 1.13365 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
GOLD 0.51% 1823.2 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.28% 0.013455 Delayed Quote.0.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.30% 0.683 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX 0.61% 2384.085 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
SILVER 0.17% 23.08 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
