Gold benefits from weaker dollar ahead of Fed minutes

(Recasts throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
* FOMC minutes due at 1900 GMT
* Bitcoin to eat into gold's market share in 2022- Goldman
Sachs
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday, supported by
declines in the dollar and worries over the fast-spreading
Omicron variant, as focus turned to inflation ahead of the
release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest
policy meeting.
Spot gold was last up 0.4% at $1,822.43 per ounce by
10:44 EDT (1543 GMT), with U.S. gold futures rising 0.5%
to $1,822.60.
With inflation having surged in the past six months,
investors will scan the minutes from the Fed's December meeting,
releasing at 1900 GMT, for signs of policymakers' willingness to
tighten monetary policy.
"Price inflation that becomes problematic is bullish for
hard assets like the raw commodities, including the precious
metal. And with some of the inflation worries starting to
resurface, that's inviting some buying interest in the safe
haven gold market" said Jim Wyckoff, a senior analyst at Kitco
Metals.
The dollar eased 0.3%, making bullion an attractive
bet for overseas buyers.
Further boosting gold was a subdued risk appetite in equity
markets, with Wall Street's main indexes opening lower weighed
by technology stocks.
Gold prices are firming despite the market pricing of a 70%
probability for a Fed rate hike in March, as appetite for
safe-havens grow amid soaring infections, rising rates and
wobbly equity prices, TD Securities wrote in a note.
Although gold is considered a hedge against excess
inflation, higher interest rates may tarnish its appeal by
increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs said in a note that cryptocurrency
bitcoin will take market share away from gold in 2022 as digital
assets become more widely adopted.
In other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.2% to
$23.08 an ounce, platinum was up 2.2% at $992.51, and
palladium gained 2.4% at $1,915.62.
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)