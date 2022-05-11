Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold bounces as dollar retreats post U.S. inflation data

05/11/2022 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A saleswoman displays a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Kolkata

(Reuters) - Gold resumed its uptick on Wednesday after a knee-jerk retreat immediately after the release of U.S. inflation data, as the dollar slipped with investors latching on to a slight cooling of consumer prices.

Spot gold rose 1% to $1,856.63 per ounce by 9:50 a.m. EDT (1350 GMT). U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,850.60.

U.S. consumer price growth slowed in April as gasoline prices eased off record highs, suggesting inflation has probably peaked, though it is likely to stay hot for a while and keep the Federal Reserve's foot on the brakes to cool demand.

Helping gold advance, the dollar index, which initially strengthened post the CPI data, edged back down about 0.3%. [USD/] [US/]

"The market saw the print and went 'SELL, SELL, SELL.' But gold has since bounced back with the thinking that the data is higher than expected, but not horrifying," said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader in New York.

"The Fed won't get more hawkish with this report, but definitely won't ease off either. But the sentiment (in gold) might be close to max bearish at the moment, which is why we could get a significant rebound"

U.S. central bank officials on Tuesday fortified their arguments for the swiftest series of interest rate hikes since at least the 1990s to combat inflation.

Although gold is considered a safe haven from inflation, rising U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, while boosting the dollar, the currency in which gold is priced.

"But overall, gold hasn't been a bad investment. It's been holding a fairly tight range and I'd much rather own gold than things like the NASDAQ, or Bitcoin," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

Spot silver gained 3.3% to $21.94 per ounce, platinum climbed 2.6% to $989.08, while palladium eased 0.3% to $2,059.99.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

By Ashitha Shivaprasad


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:42aExplainer-Finland, Sweden weigh up pros and cons of NATO membership
RE
11:41aArgentine leader says European 'protectionism' is main hurdle to Mercosur-EU deal
RE
11:41aArgentine leader says European 'protectionism' is main hurdle to Mercosur-EU deal
RE
11:41aEuro zone bond yields do an about-turn after U.S. inflation data
RE
11:40aMany Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up
RE
11:38aOil jumps as Russia gas flow to Europe falls, EU Russian oil ban looms
RE
11:36aGhana's consumer inflation spikes to 'shocking' 23.6% in April
RE
11:34aBirds fall from the sky as heatwave scorches India
RE
11:33aBoeing says supply chain disruptions hit 737 MAX production
RE
11:31aEmirates says its Boeing 787 deliveries delayed by at least a year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
2Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
3Siemens Energy shares hit record low as wind turbine problems mount
4ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
5Ahold Delhaize's strong global portfolio delivers growth in Q1 net sal..

HOT NEWS