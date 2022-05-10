Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold bounces higher as dollar takes a breather

05/10/2022 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A saleswoman shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom, in Kolkata

(Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Tuesday, as the dollar paused after it rallied to a two-decade high, while investors shifted their attention to U.S. inflation data for cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy strategy.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,856.76 per ounce by 9:59 EDT (1359 GMT). The uptick came after prices fell about 1.7% on Monday on the dollar's strength. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,854.60.

The dollar index was flat after touching a 20-year high in the previous session. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were off 3-1/2-year peaks. [USD/] [US/]

"The gold market is on reversal and trying to stabilize right now," said Bob Haberkron, RJO Futures senior market strategist.

The Fed's aim of bringing inflation down without derailing the economy is challenging but doable amid heightened uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 pandemic, New York Fed President John Williams said.

"Williams' comments have sown some doubts about how hawkish the Fed is going to be... His comments reflect a little pull back from the hawkishness (with regards to) the rate hikes moving forward," Haberkron added.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties. However, it is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

Investors now await the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data due on Wednesday, for any impact it could have on the Fed's rate hike plans.

"From a technical perspective, the key $1,850 level has now held on several occasions, so that's just attracting some short-covering," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hanse said.

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher after a three-day selloff on concerns over aggressive monetary tightening and slowing economic. [.N]

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $21.86 per ounce, platinum gained 2.6% to $980.60 and palladium fell 1.7% to $2,060.92.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Ashitha Shivaprasad


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:42aEurope looking to get a million tonnes of coal annually from Botswana, says President Masisi
RE
10:41aFed nominee Cook may get Senate consideration later Tuesday
RE
10:39aEuro zone bond yields fall, Italian-German spread below 200
RE
10:37aUK PM Johnson promises more to say on cost of living support in coming days
RE
10:35aDubai welcomed four million visitors in q1 2022 up 214% from sam…
RE
10:33aUkraine war fuels food crisis in distant Africa
RE
10:31aU.s. natural gas prices extend gains in volatile trade, futures…
RE
10:29aZimbabwe central bank says bank lending freeze is temporary
RE
10:27aUkraine pushes Russian troops back in counter-offensive in east
RE
10:27aFED'S MESTER : 50 bps rate hikes make sense, could see unemployment rise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siltronic AG reports very good Q1 and expects positive business develop..
2STELLANTIS : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3Corestate reports figures for the first quarter of 2022 ? business affe..
4Tesla halts most output at Shanghai plant, April sales dive
5Malaysia may cut palm oil export tax by half amid global supply crisis

HOT NEWS