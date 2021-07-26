Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold buoyed by lower yields, virus woes; Fed meeting in focus

07/26/2021 | 12:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Dollar holds below multi-month highs

* Gold to consolidate sideways for time being - analyst

July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Monday, supported by easing U.S. bond yields and concerns over rising Delta variant infections, while investors focused on the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting this week.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,806.32 per ounce by 0343 GMT. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.3% to $1,806.30.

"There is no guarantee we have gotten rid of this scourge (COVID-19) and this is continuing to keep safe-haven bid under gold simply because that could possibly keep central banks on the dovish side," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Investors are unlikely to move back into gold in a big way unless the COVID-19 situation deteriorates quite significantly, Innes said.

Coronavirus cases continued to rise over the weekend with a number of countries in Asia and Europe battling to control the outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields dipped, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Meanwhile, the dollar index held close to a 3-1/2-month peak hit last week, weighing on the metal's appeal. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for other currency holders

"Gold is likely to continue taking its cue from movements in Treasury yields and the USD. We expect gold to consolidate sideways for the time being," OCBC said in a note.

Market participants now await the U.S. central bank's meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. While no policy change is expected, investors will look out for clues on when the Fed might start reining in its easy monetary policies.

Silver rose 0.3% to $25.24 per ounce, palladium fell 0.1% to $2,668.48, and platinum was 0.2% higher at $1,063.23. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:11aChina shares fall as education, property firms tumble on regulatory clampdown
RE
12:10aGold buoyed by lower yields, virus woes; Fed meeting in focus
RE
12:06aPROTEIN PINCH : China's soybean imports to slow over rest of 2021 on curbed meal use
RE
07/25Asia stocks hit seven-month low as China skids, funds favour Wall Street
RE
07/25India's covid-19 cases reach total of 31.41 mln - health ministry
RE
07/25India's overall covid-19 death toll reaches 420,967 - health ministry
RE
07/25India's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 416 - health ministry
RE
07/25IRON ORE STUMBLES AS RISING SUPPLY RUNS INTO CHINA STEEL DISCIPLINE : Russell
RE
07/25AMAZON COM : Bitcoin leaps 12% to test recent peaks, ether hits 3-week high
RE
07/25India reports 39,361 new covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Bitcoin leaps 12% to test recent peaks, ether hits 3-week high
2China's TAL Education expects hit from new private tutoring rules
3LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED : LYNAS RARE EARTHS : Australia's Lynas posts record revenue on robust demand, share..
4Asia stocks hit seven-month low as China skids, funds favour Wall Street
5PROTEIN PINCH: China's soybean imports to slow over rest of 2021 on curbed meal use

HOT NEWS