Gold choppy as market awaits key U.S. inflation data

*
Dollar remains elevated
*
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firm
*
Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gold wobbled near a one-week low on
Tuesday, with price moves restrained as investors sat tight
before a key U.S. inflation report that is expected to reinforce
the Federal Reserve's bullish stance.
Spot gold was last down 0.2% at $1,664.60 per ounce
at 10:06 a.m. EDT (1406 GMT). U.S. gold futures dipped
0.2% to $1,671.90.
In the run up to the inflation data, "it's listless trading
... it's just quiet. People don't want to make any big moves,"
said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors
Thursday's U.S. inflation reading is expected to remain
stubbornly high and cement the Fed's hawkish rhetoric on
monetary policy.
Rising U.S. interest rates reduce non-yielding bullion's
appeal.
"(Bullion investors" have pretty much adjusted for what they
think is going to happen (inflation data) so now it's just wait
and see," Matousek said, adding that the next level of support
for gold prices was around $1,614 per ounce.
Gold is on course for a fifth consecutive session of losses,
its worst since mid-August.
The dollar hit a two-week peak, making
greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also firmed.
"It's hard to create a bullish case for gold", considering
peak inflation may be yet to come, with rate hikes likely to
continue until such a scenario, said Craig Erlam, senior market
analyst at OANDA.
Gold has shed nearly 20% since rising above the key $2,000
mark in March, as the safe haven failed to shine despite
geopolitical uncertainty and a recent rout in equities as most
investors sought refuge in the dollar instead.
Silver fell 1.8% to $19.3 per ounce, platinum
lost 1.4% to $886.36, and palladium dipped 1.5% to
$2,139.59.
Citi analysts said in a note they were relatively bullish on
palladium, citing resilient demand on increasing automotive chip
supply availability, automotive supply chain re-stocking and
rising Russian supply risks.
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Brijesh Patel in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)