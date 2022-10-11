Gold choppy as market awaits key U.S. inflation data

*

Dollar remains elevated

*

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firm

*

Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gold wobbled near a one-week low on Tuesday, with price moves restrained as investors sat tight before a key U.S. inflation report that is expected to reinforce the Federal Reserve's bullish stance.

Spot gold was last down 0.2% at $1,664.60 per ounce at 10:06 a.m. EDT (1406 GMT). U.S. gold futures dipped 0.2% to $1,671.90.

In the run up to the inflation data, "it's listless trading ... it's just quiet. People don't want to make any big moves," said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors

Thursday's U.S. inflation reading is expected to remain stubbornly high and cement the Fed's hawkish rhetoric on monetary policy.

Rising U.S. interest rates reduce non-yielding bullion's appeal.

"(Bullion investors" have pretty much adjusted for what they think is going to happen (inflation data) so now it's just wait and see," Matousek said, adding that the next level of support for gold prices was around $1,614 per ounce.

Gold is on course for a fifth consecutive session of losses, its worst since mid-August.

The dollar hit a two-week peak, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also firmed.

"It's hard to create a bullish case for gold", considering peak inflation may be yet to come, with rate hikes likely to continue until such a scenario, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Gold has shed nearly 20% since rising above the key $2,000 mark in March, as the safe haven failed to shine despite geopolitical uncertainty and a recent rout in equities as most investors sought refuge in the dollar instead.

Silver fell 1.8% to $19.3 per ounce, platinum lost 1.4% to $886.36, and palladium dipped 1.5% to $2,139.59.

Citi analysts said in a note they were relatively bullish on palladium, citing resilient demand on increasing automotive chip supply availability, automotive supply chain re-stocking and rising Russian supply risks. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)