Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold climbs as slower U.S. jobs growth clouds Fed taper timeline

09/03/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gold bars and coins are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich

(Reuters) - Gold advanced more than 1% to its highest in 2-1/2 months on Friday, as a slower-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in August drove the dollar lower, casting doubts on the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline.

Spot gold was up 1.2% at $1,830.71 per ounce by 1:33 p.m. EDT (1733 GMT), after hitting its highest since mid-June at $1,833.80, on track to a fourth straight weekly gain.

U.S. gold futures settled 1.2% higher at $1,833.7.

U.S. job growth came in well below expectations in August amid a jump in COVID-19 infections.

The dollar index slipped soon after the report, bolstering gold's appeal for those holding other currencies. [USD/]

"Gold received a welcome boost from a much weaker (jobs) report," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

"But the fact that gold has failed to break above resistance at $1,835 could indicate some scepticism about whether this means peak growth and delayed taper."

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that if job growth continued, the Fed could start cutting asset purchases this year, but would remain cautious about raising interest rates.

"The knee jerk reaction was positive for gold as a big miss with the headline number pretty much ruled out a September taper," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at foreign exchange brokerage OANDA, putting it on course for a break toward $1,850.

Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation that may follow stimulus measures, while lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"Market focus will shift to the September FOMC meeting next. We continue to see further upside risk for gold in light of our expectations for the USD to weaken and real yields to remain deeply negative," said Suki Cooper, precious metals analyst at Standard Chartered Bank.

Silver jumped 3.4% to $24.70 per ounce, while platinum was 2.6% higher at $1,024.41. Palladium rose 1.1% to $2,425.70.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Vinay Dwivedi)

By Arpan Varghese


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:46pU.s. coast guard says noble's drill ship is stable, cause of damages under investigation
RE
02:30pOver 89% of oil, gas output shut in U.S. Gulf of Mexico
RE
02:24pPAYROLLS AND THE STOCK MARKET : Wall Street usually shrugs off jobs report
RE
02:20pU.S. ends Zurich bank ZKB's criminal tax evasion case
RE
02:13pChevron confirms its operated assets in the eagle ford are being marketed "actively" for a sale - spokesperson
RE
02:07pGold climbs as slower U.S. jobs growth clouds Fed taper timeline
RE
02:06pMexico adopts firm stance on auto dispute ahead of U.S. talks
RE
02:06pMexico adopts firm stance on auto dispute ahead of U.S. talks
RE
02:06pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street mixed on slowing monthly jobs growth; tech stocks lift Nasdaq
RE
02:04pMoldova's central bank raises key interest rate to 4.65%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: U.S. funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable after China r..
2WH Smith : European stocks mark worst fall in 2 weeks on U.S. job jitte..
3U.S. has no plans to release billions in Afghan assets, Treasury says
4U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe
5Oil slips as COVID variant weighs on U.S. jobs

HOT NEWS