Gold dips as dollar steadies ahead of U.S. inflation data

* Focus on U.S. inflation data due out on Thursday
* Eyes on ECB policy meeting too on Thursday
* SPDR Gold Trust ETF holdings fall 0.6% on Monday
June 8 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar
dimmed appetite for bullion, while investors awaited U.S.
inflation data for clues to how fast the Federal Reserve will
begin tapering its monetary stimulus.
Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,892.42 per ounce by
0914 GMT, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to
$1,894.60.
The dollar index strengthened 0.2%, making gold more
expensive for other currency holders.
With gold having faltered at $1,900 a couple of times, "it's
almost certainly going to mean that some people will be trading
that range and just coming in and coming out... It's called
jobbing the market," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.
Market participants also took stock of U.S. Treasury
Secretary Janet's comments that President Joe Biden's $4
trillion spending plan would be good for the U.S., even if it
contributes to rising inflation and results in higher interest
rates.
On investors' radar is the European Central Bank's policy
meeting on Thursday, the same day that U.S. consumer price index
data will be released.
"If they (inflation figures) turn out to be higher than
expected once again, the debate about an earlier U.S. Fed exit
from its ultra-expansionary monetary policy could flare up
again," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said in a note.
This would have a negative impact on gold, at least in the
short term, as bond yields would also rise in response and the
dollar would appreciate, Fritsch added.
Indicative of sentiment, holdings of the largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, the SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.6% on
Monday from Friday.
Meanwhile, silver fell 0.7% to $27.67 per ounce,
palladium inched 0.7% lower to $2,812.68, while platinum
slipped 0.7% to $1,164.58.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)