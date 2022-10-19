Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gold dips as steady U.S. dollar, looming rate hikes dim appeal

10/19/2022 | 12:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Delegates at LBMA conference see gold rising to $1,830.50 in a year

*

SPDR Gold holdings fall 0.29 tonnes on Tuesday

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Gold inched lower on Wednesday as the dollar gained some ground, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to tightening its monetary policy also weighed on zero-yield bullion's appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,650.02 per ounce, as of 0317 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,654.80.

The dollar index ticked 0.1% higher, having hit its lowest level since Oct. 6 on Tuesday.

"Market participants may want to see a clearer end to Fed's rate hikes before restoring some confidence in gold prices," IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said, adding given upside risks to inflation, monetary tightening seems far from over.

"That will keep gold prices locked in an overall downward trend for now, with any rallies running the risks of being eventually sold into."

Adding to Fed's hawkish rhetoric, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank may need to push its benchmark policy rate above 4.75% if underlying inflation does not stop rising.

The Fed is widely expected to deliver a fourth straight 75-basis point rate hike when it meets in November, and traders of futures contracts tied to the policy rate are betting on another oversized hike in December as well.

While gold is generally seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Global delegates at London Bullion Market Association's annual precious metals conference in Lisbon predicted that gold prices would rise to 1,830.50 an ounce in a year, up from around $1,650 on Tuesday.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell by 0.29 tonnes on Tuesday.

Spot silver eased 0.3% to $18.70 per ounce, platinum was flat at $907.38 and palladium rose 0.4% to $2,022.13. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.09% 0.6311 Delayed Quote.-14.30%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.15% 1.13239 Delayed Quote.-16.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.15% 0.72719 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.02% 13440.28 Real-time Quote.10.48%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.24% 0.98397 Delayed Quote.-13.43%
GOLD -0.37% 1646.25 Delayed Quote.-9.94%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.06% 0.012142 Delayed Quote.-9.49%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.00% 0.56934 Delayed Quote.-18.44%
PALLADIUM 0.30% 2028.05 Delayed Quote.5.44%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX -0.46% 2134.11 Real-time Quote.-10.08%
SILVER -0.62% 18.648 Delayed Quote.-21.06%
Latest news "Economy"
01:11aPhilippines' economic planning secretary: we should avoid univer…
RE
01:10aAnalysis-As U.S. stocks rip higher, investors hunt for signs of market bottom
RE
01:08aColombia congress approves 2023 budget bill, increasing funding for social programs
RE
01:08aLondon hedge fund VR Capital blocks Naftogaz restructuring - FT
RE
01:08aMagnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Qinghai, China- USGS
RE
01:07aTaiwan c.bank: taiwan's energy price increase this year has bee…
RE
01:03aOil prices climb as investors seek riskier assets, China demand boost
RE
01:03aMarketmind: Back to basics - double-digit UK inflation
RE
01:00aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares stay at three-wk highs as oil slips overnight
RE
01:00aGlobal natural gas crisis dampens momentum for 'cleaner' LNG
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America updates on return-to-office plans - memo
2Most Asian shares extend rally, markets await UK inflation data
3Washington plays hardball with Chevron's Venezuela license over Mexico ..
4News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
5Dollar firm near 32-peak vs yen despite intervention risks; sterling tr..

HOT NEWS