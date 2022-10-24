Gold dips as strong U.S. dollar, yields dent appeal

*
Dollar shrugs off suspected yen intervention
Silver, palladium down over 1% each
Goldman sees biggest downside risks in palladium
Oct 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Monday,
weighed down by a firm dollar and elevated U.S. bond yields,
while expectations of another hefty rate hike by the Federal
Reserve kept investors on the sidelines.
Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,646.11 per ounce by 11:05
a.m. ET (1505 GMT). U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to
$1,650.80.
The dollar gained 0.1% against its rivals, making
greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers,
while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hovered near
their recent peak.
"The market is still in wait-and-see mode... what will the
Fed signal as far as the weakness they're seeing in the
economy... that for the short term should be somewhat supportive
for gold," said Edward Moya, senior analyst with OANDA.
But "inflation is a hard beast to kill. The Fed is going to
take its time with these rate hikes before signaling that
pivot."
Markets have priced in a 75-basis-point interest rate hike
by the Fed in November, but are now scaling back bets of a
similar hike in December after reports that Fed officials will
likely debate the size of future hikes.
A survey showed U.S. business activity contracted for a
fourth straight month in October, the latest evidence of an
economy softening in the face of high inflation and rising
interest rates.
"Gold could potentially rally to $2,250 per ounce in case of
a sizable U.S. recession and fall to $1,500 per ounce in an
ultra-hawkish Fed scenario," Goldman Sachs said in a note.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as
these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion.
Elsewhere, spot silver shed 1.6% to $19.09 per ounce.
Palladium dropped 1.5% to $1,988.94, while platinum
slipped 0.9% to $924.00.
"Within platinum group metals, we see the biggest downside
risks in palladium which remains elevated despite the lack of
physical tightness and long-term demand risk from platinum
substitution," Goldman Sachs further.
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru)