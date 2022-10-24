Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gold dips as strong U.S. dollar, yields dent appeal

10/24/2022 | 11:23am EDT
Dollar shrugs off suspected yen intervention

Silver, palladium down over 1% each

Goldman sees biggest downside risks in palladium

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Monday, weighed down by a firm dollar and elevated U.S. bond yields, while expectations of another hefty rate hike by the Federal Reserve kept investors on the sidelines.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,646.11 per ounce by 11:05 a.m. ET (1505 GMT). U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,650.80.

The dollar gained 0.1% against its rivals, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hovered near their recent peak.

"The market is still in wait-and-see mode... what will the Fed signal as far as the weakness they're seeing in the economy... that for the short term should be somewhat supportive for gold," said Edward Moya, senior analyst with OANDA.

But "inflation is a hard beast to kill. The Fed is going to take its time with these rate hikes before signaling that pivot."

Markets have priced in a 75-basis-point interest rate hike by the Fed in November, but are now scaling back bets of a similar hike in December after reports that Fed officials will likely debate the size of future hikes.

A survey showed U.S. business activity contracted for a fourth straight month in October, the latest evidence of an economy softening in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates.

"Gold could potentially rally to $2,250 per ounce in case of a sizable U.S. recession and fall to $1,500 per ounce in an ultra-hawkish Fed scenario," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Elsewhere, spot silver shed 1.6% to $19.09 per ounce.

Palladium dropped 1.5% to $1,988.94, while platinum slipped 0.9% to $924.00.

"Within platinum group metals, we see the biggest downside risks in palladium which remains elevated despite the lack of physical tightness and long-term demand risk from platinum substitution," Goldman Sachs further. (Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.08% 0.63014 Delayed Quote.-12.09%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.32% 1.13001 Delayed Quote.-16.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.63% 0.7277 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.19% 0.98824 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
GOLD -0.82% 1647.48 Delayed Quote.-9.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.29% 0.012083 Delayed Quote.-9.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.31% 0.56867 Delayed Quote.-15.78%
PALLADIUM -2.59% 1985.54 Delayed Quote.5.52%
SILVER -1.56% 19.157 Delayed Quote.-16.70%
