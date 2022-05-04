Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Gold dips as yields gain in run up to Fed rate hike decision

05/04/2022 | 01:16am EDT
A saleswoman shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom, in Kolkata

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Wednesday, as higher U.S. Treasury yields and a looming interest rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve dented demand for zero-yield bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,864.61 per ounce as of 0438 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,863.50.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firmed ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike from the Fed as it attempts to contain soaring U.S. inflation.

While gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee is set to release a policy statement at 1800 GMT, followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news conference.

Market participants expect a decision on raising the benchmark overnight interest rates and details on reducing the Fed's $8.9 trillion balance sheet.

"A 50 basis point hike is now priced in by markets ... If the statement has a still more hawkish bias, then gold is likely to come under pressure once again," said OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley.

"If the statement remains mostly unchanged in its guidance, then a short-term recovery to $1,880 is possible as the U.S. dollar is likely to fall."

The dollar remained close to 20-year peaks, making greenback-priced gold less attractive for overseas buyers.

Bullion is seen as a safe store of value during times of economic and political crises.

Spot silver gained 0.1% to $22.57 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.6% to $967.34, and palladium was flat at $2,256.38.

Auto supply chain constraints, including chip shortages, are still having a negative impact on car production and platinum demand; car restocking, once supply chain bottlenecks ease, should boost demand for platinum (used in auto-catalysts), UBS strategist Giovanni Staunovo said in a note.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Vinay Dwivedi)

By Bharat Gautam


© Reuters 2022
