Gold dips from 6-month high as market seeks fresh drivers

Aggressive hawkish Fed mostly factored into prices-
analyst
Palladium drops 3%
Dec 28(Reuters) - Gold prices on Wednesday edged lower
from last session's six-month peak on short-term profit taking
as the market sought fresh drivers, and a drop in Treasury
yields and the dollar capped losses.
Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,801.75 per ounce by 10:27
a.m. ET (1527 GMT), having hit its highest since the end of June
on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were down to $1,812.00.
"You're seeing a corrective pullback, some profit taking
from the shorter-term futures traders. It's mostly
technical-trading with the lack of fresh fundamental news in
this holiday week," Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals,
said.
The dollar index hovered near its lows for the
session, while benchmark 10-year yields edged lower from their
highest levels in more than a month, capping bullion's losses.
Gold has risen around $200 from a more than two-year low,
hit in September, on expectations that the U.S. central bank
would slow its pace of interest rate hikes, increasing the
appeal of the non-yielding asset.
"I see aggressive hawkish monetary policy of the Federal
Reserve being mostly factored into prices. You're starting to
see inflation back down a little," Wyckoff added, highlighting
that China opening up further in 2023 could also help demand.
China on Monday scrapped its COVID-19 quarantine rule for
inbound travellers even as hospitals and funeral homes were
under intense pressure from surging COVID-19 cases. Its civil
aviation authority said it would restore pre-pandemic flight
procedures by the summer-autumn of 2023.
Contracts to buy U.S. previously-owned homes fell far more
than expected in November, largely due to the Fed's interest
rate hikes to curb inflation.
Traders await Thursday's initial jobless claims.
In other precious metals, spot silver dropped 1.5% to
$23.68 while platinum was down 0.7% to $1,013.00.
Palladium slipped 1.9% to $1,794.75, dropping to
$1,774 earlier in the session.
(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara
Lewis)