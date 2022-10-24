Gold dips on firm dollar, but hopes of less aggressive Fed cap decline

*
10-year Treasury yields off 15-year high
*
Platinum hits a more than two-month peak
Oct 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Monday, having
risen 1.8% in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar firmed,
although faint hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will adopt a
less aggressive policy stance later in the year cushioned
further decline.
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,654.68 per ounce, as of
0330 GMT. Prices marked their biggest daily gain since Oct. 3 on
Friday.
U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,658.40.
The dollar index rose 0.4%, dimming greenback-priced
gold's appeal for overseas buyers. Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year
Treasury yields were off their near 15-year high
touched on Friday.
"I don't think gold is out of the woods yet," said City
Index analyst Matt Simpson, adding gold's move will depend on
data and cues from the Fed's next meeting if it is close to
pausing or will keep tightening interest rates.
While the Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark
overnight interest rate by 75 basis points at its November
meeting, sentiment is building among officials to take a
breather.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Friday the
central bank should avoid putting the economy into an "unforced
downturn," and it's time to start talking about slowing the pace
of the hikes.
Gold prices have fallen more than 9% so far in the year amid
sharp U.S. interest rate hikes, which increases the opportunity
cost of holding the asset, which yields nothing.
"If there's no Fed pivot and inflation continues to rip
higher, we're probably looking at the $1,500-$1,600 range as we
get into next year," Simpson said.
Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust,
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3%
to 928.10 tonnes on Friday.
Spot silver lost 0.8% to $19.24 per ounce and
palladium inched 0.1% lower to $2,021.31.
Platinum ticked 0.1% lower to $930.75, having hit a
peak since Aug. 15 earlier in the session.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Ashitha Shivaprasad in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Maju Samuel)