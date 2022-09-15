Advanced search
Gold dips to near 2-month low as sharp rate-hike bets bolster dollar

09/15/2022 | 05:55am EDT
A technician holds pure gold threads used in the manufacture of various products at Mellanox Technologies building in Yokneam

(Reuters) - Gold prices dropped to a near two-month low on Thursday as increased prospects of more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve lifted the dollar.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,687.70 per ounce by 0925 GMT, after touching its lowest since July 21. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.7% to $1,697.30.

"The gold market has clearly priced in a more aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve ahead of next week's meeting, reflecting the central bank's determination to fight inflation," said Carsten Menke, Head Next Generation Research at Julius Baer.

While the consensus is for a 75-basis-point (bps) hike, some are calling for a 100 bps increase which is partly reflected in the gold market, Menke said, adding that a 75 bps hike could thus come as a positive surprise for the gold market.

The dollar index held near a two-decade peak scaled last week, as a surprise rise in U.S. August inflation boosted bets for an even more aggressive Fed monetary policy. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced gold expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/]

Non-yielding gold, which is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates as it stands to lose out to other assets that pay interest, has declined more than $380 since its March peak, when the Fed raised rates for the first time since 2018.

Meanwhile, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday central bankers must be persistent in fighting broad-based inflation.

"The outlook for gold is bearish ... If you look at the biggest gold fund (SPDR Gold Trust), we have seen liquidation in ETFs," said Jigar Trivedi, senior analyst currency and commodity analyst at Mumbai-based Reliance Securities. [GOL/ETF]

"After $1,680, $1,620 is the next support in gold."

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 1.4% to $19.42 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.1% to $906.40.

Palladium shed 1.3% to $2,135.41.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

By Arundhati Sarkar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.14% 0.67445 Delayed Quote.-7.16%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.28% 1.15148 Delayed Quote.-14.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.04% 0.7591 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.05% 13222.06 Real-time Quote.8.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 0.99946 Delayed Quote.-12.20%
GOLD -0.48% 1689.47 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.31% 0.012548 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG 0.50% 48.52 Delayed Quote.-21.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.22% 0.60058 Delayed Quote.-12.21%
PALLADIUM -1.40% 2130.72 Delayed Quote.9.41%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.61% 988.9967 Real-time Quote.-6.38%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX -0.54% 2199.23 Real-time Quote.-7.47%
SILVER -0.92% 19.4697 Delayed Quote.-16.95%
