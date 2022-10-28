Gold down 1% as dollar, yields rise on big Fed rate-hike bets

*
U.S. PCE rises 0.6% in Sept. vs 0.4% forecast
Gold down 0.9% so far this week
Silver, palladium down more than 2% each
Oct 28 (Reuters) - Gold fell more than 1% on Friday as
the dollar and bond yields climbed after data showed underlying
inflation pressures remained high, cementing expectations around
another hefty rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week.
Spot gold fell 1.5% to $1,638.20 per ounce by 11:15
a.m. ET (1515 GMT). U.S. gold futures fell 1.2% to
$1,645.10.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.6% last month, the Commerce
Department said.
"There is concern that core PCE at 0.5% monthly or 6% on an
annual basis will keep the Fed relatively more aggressive and a
slowdown in hikes will come later rather than sooner," said Tai
Wong, a senior trader at Heraeus Precious Metals in New York.
Gold has been a little disappointing this week given the
huge bond rally and the dollar moving lower - which should have
seen it head towards $1,700, he added.
The dollar gained 0.2% against its rivals after the
U.S. economic data, making gold more expensive for other
currency holders. The benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
also rose.
The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rate by 75
basis-point at its policy meeting on Nov. 1-2. For December,
traders are largely expecting a 50 basis point increase.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as
these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion, while boosting the dollar.
"Another pronounced rate hike of 75 basis points is
generally anticipated after US inflation remained stubbornly
high again in September," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.
"That said, if the central bankers were to hint that they
will raise their key rate at a less aggressive pace in future –
in response to the cooling economy, for instance – the gold
price could be lent some tailwind."
Spot silver fell 2.9% to $19.02 per ounce, platinum
dropped nearly 2% to $940.99 while palladium fell
2.3% to $1,897.27.
(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)