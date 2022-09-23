Gold drops to 2-1/2-year lows as dollar extends rally, yields firm

(Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)
Precious metals set for weekly falls
U.S. dollar hits 20-year high
Benchmark 10-year yields jump to 12-year highs
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices dropped over 1.5% to
their lowest since April 2020 on Friday, hurt by an unrelenting
rally in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields as the Federal
Reserve adopts a more aggressive stance to check surging
inflation.
Spot gold was trading at $1,643.20 per ounce at 10:51
p.m. EDT (1451 GMT), after dropping as much as 1.8% to $1,640.20
earlier in the session.
U.S. gold futures fell 1.8% to $1,651.20.
Bullion was headed for a second straight weekly fall, down
over 1% so far.
"We're seeing relentless dollar strength here and that's
going to keep gold vulnerable in the short term," said Edward
Moya, senior analyst with OANDA.
"The economy is clearly heading towards a recession. The
risks of a hard landing are elevated and this has been just
continuing to drive flows into the dollar, which has been bad
news for gold."
The dollar touched a 20-year high, dampening demand
for greenback-priced bullion, while benchmark 10-year yields
jumped to their highest since April 2010.
"This should see (gold) prices trading broadly sideways over
the rest of the year," Fitch Solutions said in a note.
Gold competes with the dollar and Treasuries as a safe-haven
asset and is also considered an inflation hedge, but higher
interest rates work to the metal's disadvantage as it pays no
interest, increasing the opportunity cost of holding the asset.
Surging inflation has prompted several central banks to
tighten monetary policy, with the U.S. Fed raising its benchmark
overnight interest rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday.
"Gold and the other semi-investment metals like silver and
platinum will likely to continue to remain under pressure until
the market reach peak hawkishness," said Ole Hansen, head of
commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in a note
Other precious metals also fell sharply and faced weekly
falls. Spot silver declined 4.2% to $18.82 per ounce,
while platinum lost 4.6% to $859.03.
Palladium dropped 4.1% to $2,079.96.
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)