Gold eases after rally fuelled by Powell comment, U.S. inflation data eyed

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Wednesday as traders
kept an eye out for U.S. inflation data for rate clues after
less hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve chief fuelled a
bullion rally in the previous session.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,818.19 per ounce by
0351 GMT, retreating from a one-week high hit on Tuesday. U.S.
gold futures were flat at $1,818.70.
"Fed Chair (Jerome) Powell's confirmation hearing did not
bring any additional hawkish rhetoric beyond what the market was
already looking for," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya
Spivak, adding that gold was in consolidation after rising more
than 1% on Tuesday.
Powell said the central bank was determined to battle
inflation and far from diminishing job growth, a turn to higher
policy interest rates and a runoff of its asset holdings was
necessary to keep the current economic expansion underway.
Benchmark 10-year yields retreated and the dollar slid to
its weakest since November following Powell's testimony.
Gold is considered a hedge against higher inflation, but the
metal is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates which
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
"In the payrolls report that we saw last Friday, inflation
was notably hotter than expected. If this carries over into the
CPI number ... I'd expect gold to come down around speculations
that the Fed has to ultimately get more hawkish than it already
is," Spivak said.
U.S. inflation data is due at 1330 GMT, with core CPI, which
excludes food and energy prices, seen rising by 5.4%, its
highest in decades and up from 4.9% in the prior month.
Spot silver shed 0.1% to $22.74 an ounce, platinum
fell 0.4% to $966.75 and palladium was down 0.1%
at $1,918.97.
