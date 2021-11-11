Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold eases after steep rally as investors digest U.S. data

11/11/2021 | 12:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gold bars are displayed at a gold jewelry shop in Chandigarh

(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday after rallying to a five-month high in the previous session, as investors reassessed how the U.S. Federal Reserve would respond to a surge in consumer prices last month.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,847.23 per ounce by 0419 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,850.10.

The metal rose to its highest since June 15 on Wednesday after data showing U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest annual gain in 31 years last month, sparked interest in gold as an inflation hedge.

"The upshot might be a knee-jerk reaction to the data and as the market digests it, gold might accelerate lower, especially amid worries of a more accelerated and longer lasting Fed rate hike cycle," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

"If inflation expectations get entrenched, that might start to impact consumption, potentially causing stagflation. But gold is unlikely to benefit from it as the monetary policy would be uncertain in such a scenario and investors are unlikely to be comfortable with that level of uncertainty."

Several Fed officials this week expressed growing concerns over more long-lasting inflation, even as they expect price increases to eventually subside.

Easy monetary policies to spur economic growth during the pandemic have propelled gold prices to new highs over the last two years. But any hike in interest rates to cool inflation should weigh on gold as it would raise the non-yielding metal's opportunity cost.

Further pressuring gold was a stronger dollar, which hit its highest in a year. A higher dollar increases gold's cost to buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $24.69 per ounce. Platinum was steady at $1,066.71 and palladium gained 0.3% to $2,026.80.

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

By Nakul Iyer


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:03aGold eases after steep rally as investors digest U.S. data
RE
12:02aNASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station
RE
11/10Dollar at 2021 high after hot U.S. inflation
RE
11/10China Evergrande bondholders receive overdue bond coupon payments - source
RE
11/10Elon Musk sells $5 billion in Tesla shares after Twitter poll
RE
11/10China's Iran oil purchases rebound on lower prices, fresh quotas
RE
11/10Australian regulator releases framework to keep financial system stable
RE
11/10Japan's economy seen back in decline on COVID-19, supply issues - Reuters poll
RE
11/10China state council think-tank met property body, financial firms in Guangzhou, says Cailianshe
RE
11/10India's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 340, total death toll at 462,189- health ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends lower as economic data raises long-term inflation thre..
2GE, an industrial conglomerate pioneer, to break up
3How GE's Larry Culp split the empire Jack Welch built
4Tencent's Third-Quarter Profit Edged Up 3% Amid Continued Gaming Busine..
5Analyst recommandations: AstraZeneca, General Electric, Parker-Hannifin..

HOT NEWS