Gold eases as Fed rate hike bets lift yields

(Adds analyst comments, details, updates prices)
* Spot gold may test support at $1,801/oz - technicals
* U.S. 10-yr yield rises to strongest level since April 2021
* Stronger non-farm payroll numbers could push gold lower
-analyst
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Thursday as U.S.
Treasury yields edged higher after minutes of the Federal
Reserve's December meeting signalled quicker interest rate hikes
to tame high inflation.
Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,805.98 per ounce by
0430 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 1% to $1,806.40.
"What the market has to be concerned with the end goal is
how much the Fed is going to surprise going forward," said
Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
"If it surprises with one more rate hike, that would be
really negative for gold."
Fed officials said the "very tight" U.S. labour market might
warrant raising rates sooner than expected, as well as reducing
the bank's overall asset holdings to control inflation, minutes
of their Dec. 14-15 policy meeting showed.
Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher
inflation, but the metal is highly sensitive to rising U.S.
interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to their
strongest level since April 2021, increasing the opportunity
cost of holding gold.
The ADP National Employment report showed private U.S.
payrolls surged last month by more than double what economists
polled by Reuters had forecast, potentially raising expectations
for the non-farm payrolls numbers due on Friday.
"If we've a strong payroll print, gold will definitely go
lower," Innes said.
Spot gold may test a support at $1,801 per ounce, following
its failure to break a resistance at $1,830, according to
Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao.
Spot silver slipped 0.7% to $22.62 an ounce, platinum
dipped 0.9% to $974.24, and palladium fell 0.6% to
$1,853.74.
(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)