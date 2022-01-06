Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold eases as Fed rate hike bets lift yields

01/06/2022 | 12:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds analyst comments, details, updates prices)

* Spot gold may test support at $1,801/oz - technicals

* U.S. 10-yr yield rises to strongest level since April 2021

* Stronger non-farm payroll numbers could push gold lower -analyst

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields edged higher after minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting signalled quicker interest rate hikes to tame high inflation.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,805.98 per ounce by 0430 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 1% to $1,806.40.

"What the market has to be concerned with the end goal is how much the Fed is going to surprise going forward," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"If it surprises with one more rate hike, that would be really negative for gold."

Fed officials said the "very tight" U.S. labour market might warrant raising rates sooner than expected, as well as reducing the bank's overall asset holdings to control inflation, minutes of their Dec. 14-15 policy meeting showed.

Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation, but the metal is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to their strongest level since April 2021, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold.

The ADP National Employment report showed private U.S. payrolls surged last month by more than double what economists polled by Reuters had forecast, potentially raising expectations for the non-farm payrolls numbers due on Friday.

"If we've a strong payroll print, gold will definitely go lower," Innes said.

Spot gold may test a support at $1,801 per ounce, following its failure to break a resistance at $1,830, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver slipped 0.7% to $22.62 an ounce, platinum dipped 0.9% to $974.24, and palladium fell 0.6% to $1,853.74.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.66% 0.7172 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.21% 1.35268 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.30% 0.7809 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.02% 1.1309 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
GOLD -0.27% 1805.818 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.16% 0.013442 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.57% 0.67538 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
PALLADIUM -0.67% 1854.5 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
SILVER -0.58% 22.6567 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26aChina's Henan imposes more COVID curbs as cases spike, though numbers small
RE
12:19aGold eases as Fed rate hike bets lift yields
RE
12:12aJapan's 10-year bond yields hit 9-month high on Fed's hawkish signal
RE
12:02aBitcoin, ether near multi-month lows following hawkish Fed minutes
RE
01/06Hong Kong airport authority raises $4 billion in bond deal, sees strong demand
RE
01/05Vietnam says 2021 state budget deficit was below 4% of GDP
RE
01/05China stocks fall after hawkish Fed minutes; property, consumption drop
RE
01/05India's Future Group shares jump after arbitration with Amazon halted
RE
01/05U.S. strengthens COVID-19 infection controls at bases in Japan
RE
01/05Oil falls from one-month high after U.S. fuel inventory surge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
2Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
3Bloomberg Media CEO and New York Times columnist to start new venture
4WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS exploring possible sale of CW Network - WSJ
5Eight children, four adults killed in early-morning Philadelphia apartm..

HOT NEWS