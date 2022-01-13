Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold eases as U.S. yields edge higher; stumbling dollar caps losses

01/13/2022 | 05:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices)

* Dollar index at two-month low

* Gold's performance disappointing - analyst

* U.S. consumer prices jumped strongly in December

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields recovered some losses, but the precious metal stayed close to last session's one-week high as the dollar extended its slide.

Spot gold was 0.1% lower at $1,823.24 per ounce by 1020 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,822.20.

In the previous session, bullion rose to $1,827.92, its highest since Jan. 5.

"Gold's performance is in a way slightly disappointing, bearing in mind the pretty seismic collapse in the U.S. dollar ... gold might have performed as one would expect it to, but hasn't gotten to the big $1,835 per ounce figure, considering the inflation data," said Ross Norman, an independent analyst.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices surged in December, with the annual increase in inflation the largest in nearly four decades, cementing expectations the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates as early as March.

Gold is considered an inflationary hedge, but the metal is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The U.S. 10-year yield edged higher after falling in the last session, while the dollar index dipped to a two-month low.

"The dollar may regain its mojo on rate hike bets with Treasury yields pushing higher. Should this become a reality, gold could be in store for fresh pain down the road," FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga said in a note.

On a technical basis, gold has the potential to push higher towards $1,845 if a daily close above $1,831 is achieved, Otunuga said, adding that a decline back below $1,810 could prices move lower towards $1,800, $1,786 and $1,770.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $23.15 an ounce, platinum fell 0.3% to $974.49, and palladium was little changed at $1,910.60 (Reporting by Seher Dareen and Swati Verma in Bengaluru. Editing by Janen Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.24% 1.374 Delayed Quote.0.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.15% 0.8005 Delayed Quote.0.47%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.12% 12094.76 Delayed Quote.0.01%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.17% 1.14613 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
GOLD -0.17% 1821.89 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.16% 0.013535 Delayed Quote.0.93%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.50% 0.68773 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
PALLADIUM -0.89% 1896.5 Delayed Quote.0.97%
SILVER 0.10% 23.1467 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54aUK diners slump after Omicron hit, staff absences hit record
RE
05:54aHungary govt expects COVID-19 cases to surge, shortens quarantine period
RE
05:52aSingapore Exchange to launch four battery materials contracts in H1 2022
RE
05:50aMore Chinese developers seek to avert default as Evergrande deadline looms
RE
05:49aChina growth seen slowing to 5.2% in 2022, modest policy easing expected
RE
05:47aRussia-led bloc starts pulling troops out of Kazakhstan
RE
05:45aCoinbase buys crypto futures exchanges, plans to sell derivatives in U.S
RE
05:45aFED'S HAWKISH COMMS BLITZ TAKES AIM AT SKEPTICAL MARKET : McGeever
RE
05:43aAfrica CDC talking to Pfizer about importing its COVID treatment pill
RE
05:42aS.Africa still seeing serious COVID-19 in unvaccinated, vulnerable during Omicron wave
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stabilisation signs emerge after inflation palpations
2ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3More Chinese developers seek to avert default as Evergrande deadline lo..
4Nokia Oyj : to deploy high performance optical backbone for WINDTRE
5China's overnight money rate jumps to 4-mth high, policy rate in focus

HOT NEWS