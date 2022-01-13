Gold eases as U.S. yields edge higher; stumbling dollar caps losses

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
* Dollar index at two-month low
* Gold's performance disappointing - analyst
* U.S. consumer prices jumped strongly in December
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as
benchmark 10-year Treasury yields recovered some losses, but the
precious metal stayed close to last session's one-week high as
the dollar extended its slide.
Spot gold was 0.1% lower at $1,823.24 per ounce by
1020 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,822.20.
In the previous session, bullion rose to $1,827.92, its
highest since Jan. 5.
"Gold's performance is in a way slightly disappointing,
bearing in mind the pretty seismic collapse in the U.S. dollar
... gold might have performed as one would expect it to, but
hasn't gotten to the big $1,835 per ounce figure, considering
the inflation data," said Ross Norman, an independent analyst.
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices surged in
December, with the annual increase in inflation the largest in
nearly four decades, cementing expectations the Federal Reserve
will start raising interest rates as early as March.
Gold is considered an inflationary hedge, but the metal is
highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase
the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
The U.S. 10-year yield edged higher after
falling in the last session, while the dollar index
dipped to a two-month low.
"The dollar may regain its mojo on rate hike bets with
Treasury yields pushing higher. Should this become a reality,
gold could be in store for fresh pain down the road," FXTM
analyst Lukman Otunuga said in a note.
On a technical basis, gold has the potential to push higher
towards $1,845 if a daily close above $1,831 is achieved,
Otunuga said, adding that a decline back below $1,810 could
prices move lower towards $1,800, $1,786 and $1,770.
Spot silver rose 0.2% to $23.15 an ounce, platinum
fell 0.3% to $974.49, and palladium was little
changed at $1,910.60
