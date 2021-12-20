Gold eases as investors assess Omicron impact, Fed plans

(Updates prices)
* Omicron uncertainty could lead to more dovish cenbank -
analyst
* Palladium sheds over 3%
* Gold likely to remain choppy into year-end- analyst
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Gold eased in choppy trading on Monday as
investors tried to gauge the impact of soaring Omicron
coronavirus cases and the extent of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
rate hikes on soaring inflation.
Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,793.33 per ounce, as of
1845 GMT, while U.S. gold futures settled down 0.6% at
$1,794.60 per ounce.
Global equities retreated on worries over the impact of
tighter COVID-19 curbs, but safe-haven inflows into gold seemed
to have stalled.
Gold also found little support from a lower dollar.
This was in contrast to Friday, when Omicron-led worries
pushed gold prices to a peak since Nov. 26.
"Gold had a nice little bit of a rally and now we're
entering that holiday period where there's no longer full
participation from traders and you're probably going to see
reduced appetite for risk doing little to help gold," said Ed
Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA.
The choppiness is likely to persist into the year-end before
an eventual consolidation above the key $1,800 level in the next
month or so amid Omicron headlines, Moya added.
Although bullion is considered a hedge against higher
inflation and uncertainties, rate hikes would increase the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.
But Omicron-led uncertainty could lead to a more dovish
central bank narrative in 2022, helping gold, analysts said.
"We could still see modest upside for precious metals as the
bearish tilted positioning slate suggests the metal may be more
responsive to any doubts that begin to arise surrounding the
Fed's ability to deliver on their hawkish stance," TD Securities
said in a note.
Worries about the economic impact of COVID-19 curbs seemed
to have seeped into the other metals, which tend to follow wider
market cures more closely.
Palladium dropped 2% to $1,746.85 per ounce, while
platinum rose 0.1% to $930.50 per ounce. Silver
shed 0.3% to $22.28.
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru, Bharat Govind Gautam and Seher
Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char, Sherry
Jacob-Phillips, Uttaresh.V and Ramakrishnan M.)