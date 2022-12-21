Gold eases in narrow range as traders eye economic data

*
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased in a tight range on
Wednesday as the U.S. dollar firmed, although bullion was not
far from a one-week high scaled in the previous session as
traders looked ahead to impending economic data later this week.
Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,813.23 per ounce by 0957
GMT, after rising more than 1% on Tuesday on the back of a dip
in the dollar. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,822.70.
"After yesterday's sharp rally, traders are waiting for
fresh cues, especially from tomorrow's GDP data and the
performance of U.S. dollar," said Hareesh V., head of commodity
research at Geojit Financial Services.
Reports of a surge in COVID-19 cases in China may be another
trend setter for the market, he said, adding prices are most
likely to be choppy, possibly between $1,760 and $1,840.
The dollar index was firm on the day after a yen
driven fall in the last session following a Bank Of Japan
surprise policy tweak.
On the data front, the U.S. gross domestic product (third
estimate) due on Thursday and the core personal consumption
expenditure (PCE) price index scheduled on Friday are also on
the investors' radars.
Gold prices have risen nearly $200 since falling to a more
than two-year low in late September as expectations around
slower rate hikes from the Fed dented dollar's allure.
"As we head into 2023, the Federal Reserve is expected to
pivot in its rate hiking drive and the dollar is likely to
soften, benefiting gold due to the inverted price correlation
between the two assets," Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst
at ActivTrades said.
While gold is traditionally considered a hedge against
inflation it tends to loose its shine in a higher interest rate
environment.
Spot silver fell 1.3% to $23.84 per ounce, platinum
dropped 1.3% to $994.90.
Palladium slipped 1.9% to $1,699.92.
