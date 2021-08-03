Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold edges down, investors eye U.S. jobs data

08/03/2021 | 12:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gold bars are displayed at a gold jewelry shop in Chandigarh

(Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday as investors avoided taking big positions ahead of key U.S. non-farm payroll data due later this week, an important parameter to determine the U.S. Federal Reserve's future policy stance.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,810.96 per ounce by 0348 GMT, while U.S. gold futures dropped 0.5% to $1,813.40.

"Every data point we get from here until the Jackson Hole symposium will be crucial," said Kyle Rhoda, an analyst at IG Market.

"There's a lot of spare capacity in the labor market... If there's the sense that the Fed will continue to keep policy settings accommodative medium to longer term, that's a really good dynamic for gold prices, especially if we see inflation expectations remain relatively elevated."

Large stimulus measures tend to support gold, which is often considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks last week about interest rate hikes being "ways away" and the job market propelled gold to a two-week peak.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Monday said the central bank could start to reduce its support by October if the next two monthly jobs reports each show employment rising by 800,000 to 1 million, as he expects.

"In less than a week, gold has gone from a potential breakout and breakdown candidate on the charts to a buy the dips, sell the rallies market," Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.

"Gold futures are practically moving along a flat 200-day EMA which is further indicative of a consolidating market."

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund fell 0.2% to 1,029.71 tonnes on Monday.

Silver fell 0.5% to $25.30 per ounce, palladium rose 0.1% to $2,678.89, while platinum was down 0.5% at $1,051.65.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Ramakrishnan M.)

By Eileen Soreng


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.49% 0.7397 Delayed Quote.-4.58%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.03% 1.3894 Delayed Quote.1.62%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.13% 0.79867 Delayed Quote.2.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.18779 Delayed Quote.-2.85%
GOLD -0.02% 1812.4 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.013454 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.29% 0.70052 Delayed Quote.-2.87%
SILVER -0.17% 25.354 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00aRIDING THE OIL PRICE REBOUND : Gulf states to accelerate asset sales
RE
01:00aChina regulator to probe auto chip distributors over price-gouging suspicions
RE
12:59aDelta virus fears support safe-haven currencies, A$ up after RBA
RE
12:56aChina regulator to probe auto chip distributors over price-gouging suspicions
RE
12:46aStanChart resumes dividends and buybacks as profit recovers
RE
12:45aLyondell says restarting polymers, olefins units at La Porte plant
RE
12:44aN.Korea wants sanctions eased to restart talks with U.S. - S.Korea lawmakers
RE
12:40aGold edges down, investors eye U.S. jobs data
RE
12:39aTEXT-Australia central bank August statement on rates
RE
12:38aIndian beauty startup Nykaa to raise $500 million through IPO - source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Crypto sector sees outflows for fourth week in a..
2ANGION BIOMEDICA CORP. : ANGION BIOMEDICA : Reports Positive Results from Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Study for ..
3PRUDENTIAL PLC : PRUDENTIAL : Exclusive-ADB, Citi, HSBC, Prudential hatch plan for Asian coal-fired closures -..
4StanChart resumes dividends and buybacks as profit recovers
5Tencent tumbles after China media calls online gaming "spiritual opium"

HOT NEWS