* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,972.72 per ounce, as of 0101 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 1.3% to $1,974.60.
* Gold prices jumped 2% on Wednesday after the Fed raised interest rates, but indicated it might pause further increases in borrowing costs after the recent collapse of two U.S. banks.
* Fed policymakers believe beating back inflation may require just one more interest-rate hike this year, but less easing next year than most thought would be appropriate just three months ago.
* Gold is traditionally considered a hedge against inflation, and a low interest-rate environment makes non-yielding bullion a more attractive bet.
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Wednesday that she has not considered or discussed "blanket insurance" to U.S. banking deposits without approval by Congress as a way to stem turmoil caused by two major bank failures this month.
* Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday banking industry stress could trigger a credit crunch with "significant" implications for an economy that U.S. central bank officials projected will slow even more this year than previously thought.
* The dollar index eased 0.1%, making bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. U.S. Treasury yields fell. [USD/] [US/]
* Spot silver rose 0.2% to $23.06 per ounce, platinum added 0.8% at $986.19, while palladium fell 0.2% to $1,447.21.
1200 UK BOE Bank Rate March
1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly
1400 US New Home Sales-Units Feb
1500 EU Consumer Confid, Flash March
