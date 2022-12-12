Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gold edges higher as traders eye U.S. inflation data, Fed rate decision

12/12/2022 | 10:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gold bars are pictured on display at Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul

(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Tuesday helped by a softer dollar, although prices moved in a tight range as investors maintained caution ahead of U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

Spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,785.78 per ounce, as of 0302 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,796.50.

The dollar index was down 0.2%. A weaker dollar makes bullion more appealing to buyers holding other currencies.

Focus now shifts to the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data for November due at 1330 GMT.

"Market watchers will be digesting the CPI data to gauge whether a hawkish recalibration of rate expectations is warranted ahead of the FOMC meeting," said IG Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

"Gold bulls may also attempt to tap on the disinflation narrative for a move higher."

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) at its final meeting of this year scheduled on Dec. 13-14.

"The Fed is expected to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, although officials have said they are likely to remain restrictive for some time. A weak inflation print could see that period become shorter than expected," ANZ said in a note.

Lower rates tend to be beneficial for bullion as it decreases the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Seizures of smuggled gold in India reached a three-year high this year after the government raised the import duty on the precious metal and international flights resumed following COVID-19 curbs.

Goldman Sachs expects gold, with its real demand drivers, to outperform the highly volatile bitcoin in the long term, the bank wrote in a Monday research note.

Spot silver rose 0.6% to $23.44, platinum was up 0.4% to $1,005.88 and palladium ticked 0.1% higher to $1,889.50.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)

By Ashitha Shivaprasad


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.07% 0.67563 Delayed Quote.-6.63%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.44% 16318 End-of-day quote.-61.18%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.67% 17208.7 End-of-day quote.-63.95%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.22693 Delayed Quote.-9.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.01% 0.73363 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.01% 12936.01 Real-time Quote.6.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 1.05422 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
GOLD 0.05% 1782.52 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012093 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.02% 0.6385 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
PALLADIUM -0.17% 1885 Delayed Quote.2.26%
SILVER 0.29% 23.407 Delayed Quote.0.29%
Latest news "Economy"
12:17aChina stocks fall as COVID outbreak fears grow; HK up on easing curbs
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Hopes for Slower Fed Tightening to Bolster Shares
DJ
12:12aMexico's Televisa offers to combine pay TV unit with Megacable
RE
12:06aU.S. solar installations to fall 23% this year due to China goods ban
RE
12:05aAsian stocks waver ahead of U.S. inflation data and central bank rate decisions
RE
12:04aAs Russia pounds Ukraine civil infrastructure, powers meet to provide aid
RE
12:03aEU unity at stake as countries try to break gas price cap impasse
RE
12/13Countries try to weaken EU clampdown on methane emissions -documents
RE
12/12Copper buoyed by China property shares, but COVID woes weigh
RE
12/12Twitter dissolves Trust and Safety Council
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Blue Bird, Trimble, First Solar
2Factbox-Recent high-profile extradition cases
3Wall St rallies with inflation, Fed on tap
4BANKMAN-FRIED SAYS IN DRAFT TESTIMONY: LOANS HE TOOK FROM ALAMED…
5BANKMAN-FRIED SAYS IN DRAFT TESTIMONY: FTX ATTORNEYS SULLIVAN &…

HOT NEWS