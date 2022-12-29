Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gold edges higher in narrow trade, markets seek fresh cues

12/29/2022 | 05:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

U.S. jobless claims data due at 1330 GMT

*

Spot gold headed for a 9% quarterly gain

*

Some optimism in gold market heading into 2023 - analyst

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Thursday helped by a dip in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, although prices moved in a tight range as investors refrained from making large bets in anticipation of fresh market drivers.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,808.65 per ounce by 1002 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,815.60.

"The U.S. jobless data later today will be scrutinised for its possible impact on the Fed strategy with a below expectation reading likely triggering a decline in the dollar and by extension gold should benefit to the upside," said independent analyst Ross Norman.

Spot gold was also headed for a 9% quarterly gain, with prices up nearly $200 from a more than two-year low hit in September on hopes of the U.S. central bank slowing its pace of interest rate hikes.

"There seems to be some optimism for gold as we head towards the new year. The market appears well supported at its 200-day moving average at $1,782 and encouragingly for gold bulls, silver is outperforming as this is often a good indicator of a move higher in the entire metals complex," Norman added.

Helping gold eke out gains, the dollar index dipped 0.3%, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased after hitting a six-week high in the previous session.

A peak in the U.S. dollar and rates seems likely over the next three to six months, while physical consumption for both gold and silver, particularly from Asia, has been much stronger in the second half of this year than consensus projections, Citi analysts said in a note.

"While a deep US and/or global recession could pose some risk for silver industrial demand, financial gold consumption and central bank demand should stay steady next year."

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.7% to $23.70 per ounce, platinum also added 0.7% to $1,015.25.

Palladium fell 0.9% to $1,767.93. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Ediitng by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.41% 0.67186 Delayed Quote.-7.32%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.08% 1.2032 Delayed Quote.-11.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.09% 0.73567 Delayed Quote.-6.53%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.07% 12924.11 Real-time Quote.6.19%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.06359 Delayed Quote.-6.45%
GOLD -0.02% 1804.53 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012079 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.10% 0.63099 Delayed Quote.-8.25%
PALLADIUM -0.58% 1768.65 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
SILVER 0.72% 23.702 Delayed Quote.3.12%
Latest news "Economy"
06:02aBolivia to protect big-state economic model, plans'aggressive' gas push: minister
RE
06:00aIN CASE YOU MISSED ITSchedule of Reuters features from this week
RE
05:58aKremlin says it is concerned about Karabakh blockade after Armenian criticism
RE
05:54aBulgaria summons Russian envoy over Bellingcat journalist Grozev
RE
05:53aItaly's parliament gives final approval to government's 2023 budget
RE
05:51aEM equities buckle under China COVID worries, rouble bounces off 8-month low
RE
05:50aBank of Israel to hike key rate by 1/2 pct point to 14-year high
RE
05:50aReuters poll: 10 of 11 economists expect bank of israel to raise…
RE
05:47aSOFTS-Robusta coffee prices ease, sugar edges higher
RE
05:32aCopper slides as focus shifts to poor demand prospects
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges
2Analyst recommendations: CarMax, Danaher, Next, Tesla...
3Asian shares skid as COVID surge in China unsettles investors
4TSMC starts volume production of most advanced chips in Taiwan
5APPLE INC : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS