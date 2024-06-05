June 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as the dollar firmed, while investors focussed on the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the week for more cues on the Federal Reserve's rate-cut plans.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,326.08 per ounce, as of 0122 GMT, after a 1% loss on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures edged down 0.1% to $2,345.80.

* The dollar index inched up 0.1%, making bullion less attractive for other currency holders.

* The dollar's relentless strength in the recent past will make way for minor weakness over the next 12 months, according to FX strategists in a Reuters poll, who generally agreed the dollar was overvalued.

* U.S. job openings fell more than expected in April, as labour market conditions soften in a manner that could help the Fed's fight against inflation.

* Investors now await the non-farm payrolls data due on Friday to gauge the U.S. economy's health and if it will deter the Fed from cutting rates in September.

* Traders are currently pricing in about a 65% chance of a rate cut in September, according to CME FedWatch tool.

* Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Net purchases of gold by global central banks rose to 33 metric tons in April from a revised net buying of 3 tons in March, the World Gold Council (WGC) said, signalling continuing strong appetite from the sector despite high prices for the metal.

* Swiss gold exports fell in April from March as higher supplies to India and Turkey were offset by lower deliveries to China and Hong Kong, customs data showed.

* Spot silver fell 0.1% to $29.46 per ounce, platinum was up 0.1% at $987.75.35 and palladium lost 0.4% to $911.65.

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)