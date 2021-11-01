Gold edges up after Friday's drop, investors await Fed meeting

(Recasts, adds comment and updates prices)
* Gold could test support at $1,776/oz - technicals
* Higher inflation data tests Fed's transitory inflation
view
* Dollar steadies close to more than 2-week high hit on
Friday
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Monday as some
investors bought the metal following a steep price drop in the
previous session, although caution set in ahead of a key U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting after data showed inflation quickened.
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,784.08 per ounce by 0358
GMT after a 1.5% drop to a more one-week trough on Friday. U.S.
gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,785.3.
"Gold investors will be much more cautious being caught long
above $1,800 now, even if the dollar retraces and gold prices
rise," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific,
OANDA.
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao also expects spot gold
to retest a support at $1,776 per ounce, a break below
could cause a fall towards $1,764.
Data released on Friday showed the jury was still out on the
Fed's view that inflation is transitory and should moderate with
time, with the personal consumption expenditures price index
advancing last month.
But OANDA's Halley said the Fed was unlikely to be more
hawkish than previously signalled.
"Though they might raise the amount of monthly taper
targets, they will likely quite strongly say that no interest
rate hikes are imminent. But none of this will be good news for
gold as this should still drive the dollar and yields higher,"
Halley said.
The Fed's two-day policy meeting concludes on Wednesday.
Gold is traditionally seen as an inflation hedge. However,
reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes to combat such
inflationary pressure tend to push government bond yields up,
raising the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing
gold.
The dollar steadied close to a more than two-week high hit
on Friday, making gold less appealing to buyers holding other
currencies.
Spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.80 per ounce. Platinum
rose 0.9% to $1,027.00, while palladium eased 0.4%
to $1,995.17.
(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
and Subhranshu Sahu)