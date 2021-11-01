Log in
Gold edges up after Friday's drop, investors await Fed meeting

11/01/2021 | 12:32am EDT
(Recasts, adds comment and updates prices)

* Gold could test support at $1,776/oz - technicals

* Higher inflation data tests Fed's transitory inflation view

* Dollar steadies close to more than 2-week high hit on Friday

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Monday as some investors bought the metal following a steep price drop in the previous session, although caution set in ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting after data showed inflation quickened.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,784.08 per ounce by 0358 GMT after a 1.5% drop to a more one-week trough on Friday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,785.3.

"Gold investors will be much more cautious being caught long above $1,800 now, even if the dollar retraces and gold prices rise," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, OANDA.

Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao also expects spot gold to retest a support at $1,776 per ounce, a break below could cause a fall towards $1,764.

Data released on Friday showed the jury was still out on the Fed's view that inflation is transitory and should moderate with time, with the personal consumption expenditures price index advancing last month.

But OANDA's Halley said the Fed was unlikely to be more hawkish than previously signalled.

"Though they might raise the amount of monthly taper targets, they will likely quite strongly say that no interest rate hikes are imminent. But none of this will be good news for gold as this should still drive the dollar and yields higher," Halley said.

The Fed's two-day policy meeting concludes on Wednesday.

Gold is traditionally seen as an inflation hedge. However, reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes to combat such inflationary pressure tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

The dollar steadied close to a more than two-week high hit on Friday, making gold less appealing to buyers holding other currencies.

Spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.80 per ounce. Platinum rose 0.9% to $1,027.00, while palladium eased 0.4% to $1,995.17.

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS