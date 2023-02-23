Gold edges up as dollar weakens, rate-hike worries cap gains

*
Gold down 0.8% this week so far
*
U.S. dollar off 7-week high hit on Thursday
*
U.S. Jan PCE data due at 1330 GMT
Feb 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday as the
dollar weakened, though investor worries that recent economic
data could lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep raising
interest rates capped gains.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,826.45 per ounce, as of
0325 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,834.80.
Bullion is likely to decline for a fourth straight week and
is down about 0.8% for the period.
"Expectations for the Fed's rate path have seen a hawkish
recalibration, with gold prices' upside being heavily challenged
by the renewed rise in Treasury yields," said Yeap Jun Rong, a
market analyst at IG.
Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation, but rising
interest rates dull its appeal as they increase the opportunity
cost of holding the non-yielding asset vis-a-vis bonds.
Data on Thursday showed U.S. GDP increased at a revised 2.7%
annualized rate last quarter, while new claims for unemployment
benefits unexpectedly fell last week.
Separately, data showed fourth-quarter personal consumption
expenditures (PCE) price index rose 3.7%, revised up from a
previous estimate of 3.2%.
Thursday's reports are the latest in a flurry of data that
has fuelled concerns that interest rates would stay higher for
longer.
Traders of Fed funds futures expect benchmark rates to peak
at 5.347% in July and remain above 5% through the year.
The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the PCE data for
January, is due at 1330 GMT and will be closely watched.
"Market expectations have previously adjusted to the upside
surprises in inflation readings, so it may take a significant
outperformance (in core PCE numbers) to sway market expectations
further," IG's Yeap said.
"A lower-than-expected read could see some paring back of
hawkish bets, which could prompt renewed upside in gold."
The dollar index eased off a seven-week high hit on
Thursday, making bullion less expensive for overseas buyers.
Spot silver rose 0.2% to $21.33 per ounce, platinum
was little changed at $947.30 and palladium fell
0.3% to $1,444.99.
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
and Vinay Dwivedi)